Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to go on sale in South Korea on April 5; confirms 5G support for Exynos SoC

Samsung has finally confirmed the availability details about its much anticipated, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G edition. As revealed by Samsung, the device will first go on sale in South Korea starting from April 5, 2019. This is in line with the past rumors about the launch of the device in the market. As a part of the announcement, the company claims that it will be the first 5G-capable smartphone in the market while beating all other smartphone makers.

While Samsung is all set to launch the 5G capable smartphone, the problem here is that almost no city or country across the globe is ready with the 5G connectivity. So this device is primarily for bragging rights about being the first to the market and possibly a distant second being future-proofing the device. As part of the announcement, DJ Koh, the President and CEO for the IT and Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics issued a statement adding, “We are at the beginning of a new era where the incredible speed and connectivity of 5G becomes a reality, bringing the world closer to Samsung’s vision of connected living.”

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Koh went ahead to add, “We are proud of the work we’ve accomplished to bring our first 5G smartphone to market and look forward to bringing it to everyone around the world in the coming year.” The company also noted that the commercial 5G network is already online in South Korea since December 1, 2018, so business customers can use the device and 5G in the country.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Specifications

Talking about the specifications of the device, the highlight is obviously the 5G connectivity which offers up to 20 times faster connectivity speeds than the 4G network. In addition to counting the possible benefits of the technology in the future, the company also added that this new generation of connectivity will “unite more than 1 million devices per square kilometer”. In terms of specifications, the S10 5G variant has a few differences compared to the Galaxy S10 Plus

It flaunts a slightly bigger, 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display panel with QHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with a total of six cameras, four on the back and two on the front. So, at the back, you get a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary 12-megapixel sensor telephoto lens, a third 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and the fourth is a ToF sensor for 3D depth mapping. The front setup is the same, featuring a 10-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 8-megapixel depth sensor.

The device will sport 8GB RAM and 256GB/512GB internal storage while being powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W Fast Charging technology and Wireless PowerShare feature. S10 5G comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box with Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C, in-display fingerprint scanner, biometric face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and GPS. There is no exact information available on the processor of the device.

Exynos processor with 5G capability?

The specifications page for the device mentions a 7nm processor with an Octa-core CPU or an 8nm processor with an Octa-core CPU. At launch, the company had mentioned that the device will come with a 7nm chipset, which is most likley the Snapdragon 855 SoC. However, now the listing page also shows 8nm chipset, which means Exynos 9820 SoC will come with 5G connectivity in select regions.

Samsung did confirm that the device was coming to other markets after South Korea but did not mention any specific release date. Last but not least, the company did not mention the pricing details of the device in South Korea.