Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e India prices out, start from Rs 55,900

Pre-bookings for the Samsung Galaxy S10-series start today, and they will be widely available starting March 8.

  • Published: February 22, 2019 8:59 AM IST
Samsung has kicked off the year 2019 by launching its first flagship devices of the year. At its Unpacked event in San Francisco last night, the South Korean company took the wraps off the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e. India prices and availability details of these smartphones have been revealed. Read on to find out all the details.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e India prices

The most affordable device in Samsung’s flagship series is the Galaxy S10e. The device will only be available in one variant with 128GB storage, priced at Rs 55,900. Buyers will be able to choose from Prism Black and Prism White colors.

The standard Galaxy S10 will be available in two variants, and buyers will be able to choose from Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colors. The base model with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 66,900, while the top variant with 512GB is priced at Rs 84,900.

The most expensive of the three is the Samsung Galaxy S10+, which will be three variants. The base model with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 73,900, the model with 512GB is priced at Rs 91,900, and the model with 1TB storage is priced at Rs 117,900. Buyers will be able to choose from

The 128GB model will be available in Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colors. The 512GB model will be available in Ceramic Black color, while the 1TB variant will be available in Ceramic White color.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e availability

Pre-bookings for the Galaxy S10 smartphones kick off today, and the window will be open till March 5. Interested buyers can head over to Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm, Tata CLiQ, Samsung’s online e-store and select retail stores to pre-book their device.

All three smartphones will go on sale starting March 8. Samsung will however start delivering the smartphones to those who pre-booked from March 6.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e offers

There are a bunch of offers available to those who pre-book any of the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones. For one, these customers will get the chance to buy the new Galaxy Watch for just Rs 9,999 or the new Galaxy Buds for just Rs 2,999. Without the offer, these brand-new products are actually priced at Rs 29,990 and Rs 9,990 respectively.

Besides this, pre-booking customers are also entitled to up to Rs 6,000 cashback if they use an HDFC Bank card. EMI offers available range from three months to 24 months, and Samsung will also offer an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 15,000.

