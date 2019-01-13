Samsung Galaxy S10+ tipped to launch with 7.8mm thick body, 4000mAh battery on February 20

Samsung has already announced an event for February 20 where it will unveil 2019 flagship Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone series. Rumors and leaks around Galaxy S10 have already flooded the internet. Now according to a new information by tipster Ice Universe, Samsung Galaxy S10+ will have a 7.8mm thick body along with 4,000mAh battery.

All previous leaks have tipped Samsung to bring three Galaxy S10 series devices – the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10+, and the ‘Lite’ model Galaxy S10 E or Galaxy S10 Lite. Tipster had previously claimed that upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will respectively pack a 3,500mAh, a 4,000mAh and a 3,100mAh battery. In a new tweet, he now has written, “The Galaxy S10+ has a 7.8mm thick body and a 4000mAh battery.”

Additional information shared by tipster previously noted Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC or Exynos 9820 SoC (depending on the region) in S10 Lite version as well as the other two flagships. Apparently, Samsung might not call it the ‘Lite’ model, but instead it will be marketed as ‘Samsung Galaxy S10 E‘.

The Galaxy S10+ has a 7.8mm thick body and a 4000mAh battery 😀 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 12, 2019

The alleged Samsung Galaxy S10E is anticipated to include a flat display in a compact form factor but with flagship Galaxy S10 like specifications. All new Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones are expected to come with thinner bezels on the top and bottom. These are much-rumored to sport in-display front cameras, which some OEMs refer to as punch-hole, but Samsung refers to as Infinity O.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Recently, the Chinese supplier of UK’s online retailer Mobile Fun also suggested about the Galaxy S10E moniker for ‘Lite’ model of Galaxy S10. Rumors around the Galaxy S10 E hint at dual cameras at the back, whereas the Galaxy S10 will come with triple rear cameras, with one being a telephoto lens and other an ultra-wide angle lens. The Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, is expected to come with a quad camera setup at the back, with the forth being a TOF (Time of Flight) 3D camera.

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S10 series will officially launch on February 20 in San Francisco. The event will kick off at 11:00AM PT (12:30AM IST) at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.