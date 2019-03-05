Samsung Galaxy S10 AMOLED screen is the best yet: DisplayMate

It’s pretty well known that Samsung supplies its AMOLED display panels to some of the biggest players in the smartphone industry. The South Korean giant is known for its outstanding quality in making these OLED screens and the company’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S10 has the best one, as per a report by well-known display testing organization DisplayMate.

The Galaxy S10 has received the highest ever A+ rating from the organization making it the highest rated display on the market right now. The new rating means that the new Galaxy S10 carries on the legacy of its predecessors, which also received heavy praise for their great quality. As per Dr Raymond M. Soneira, a tester at DisplayMate, not only does the Galaxy S10 have the highest color accuracy, but it also has the highest brightness levels of any phone. The brightness goes up to 1,215 nits which is 17 percent brighter than the Galaxy S9 series.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Showering praises on the color accuracy of the Galaxy S10, Soneira said Samsung’s OLED was “the most color accurate display we have ever measured”. The new flagship also improves on several aspects from last year’s model including viewing angles, blue light spectrum and display power efficiency, concludes the report. The DisplayMate test also showed the Galaxy S10 panel to have the largest native color gamut and the lowest screen reflectance all of which add to the excellence of the AMOLED panel’s quality.

Both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have similar displays with differences mostly coming in size. The Galaxy S10 has a 1440p resolution panel measuring 6.1-inches while the Galaxy S10+ has a 6.4-inch screen with a bigger punch-hole than the Galaxy S10 as it has dual cameras. Samsung also announced at the launch event that the Galaxy S10 display is support for HDR10+ compliant meaning it will be an ideal device for 4K HDR content from the likes of Netflix’s HDR10 shows and movies.