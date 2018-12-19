comscore
Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ tipped to feature new 'Artistic Live Focus' camera mode

Samsung is adding computational photography to Galaxy S10 as it competition becomes fierce.

  • Published: December 19, 2018 9:16 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-s10-plus

Image Credit: 91Mobiles & OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are not expected to debut until February but we already know a lot about them. There are reports of Samsung working on at least three models codenamed Beyond 0, Beyond 1 and Beyond 2. Now, a new report suggests that Samsung will not only add additional camera sensors to the Galaxy S10 lineup but also computational photography features like Google’s Pixel lineup.

The Korean giant has filed an ‘Artistic Live Focus’ trademark with the European patent office and the name scheme suggests it will become a new feature on the upcoming Samsung smartphones. The trademark first spotted by Galaxy Club hints at the feature being just a beefed up version of Live Focus mode on existing Galaxy smartphones.

Source: Galaxy Club

Live Focus is Samsung’s version of Portrait Mode available on Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 smartphones and it allows users to capture images with blurred background and adjust them after the fact. Since it already allows users to adjust the blur after the picture is shot, it is not clear how the artistic mode will differ.

Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ leaks so far have centered around the camera setup. There are reports that we will see models with a total of three cameras and ones with up to six cameras. The most premium device in the lineup is tipped to feature quad camera setup on the back and dual camera setup at the front.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 First Look

It is already clear that Samsung is taking a lot of efforts to make sure that it has enough cameras to challenge the likes of Google Pixel 3 and Apple iPhone XS. By adding computational photography to the mix, Samsung can indeed produce the best imaging experience on any smartphone but will it deliver, we will know when the Galaxy S10 becomes official. The rumors suggest Samsung will launch the smartphone on February 20, a week ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

