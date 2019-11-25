Samsung Galaxy S10 update in beta rolling out: Check out details

South Korean electronics giant Samsung is working hard on its latest Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update. The company has rolled out multiple beta versions for its Galaxy Note 10, S10 lineup, and Note 9 lineup. These are part of the continued effort to ensure that there are no bugs in the final update. As reported previously, the company rolled out the sixth beta version for its Samsung Galaxy S10 series some time back. This version came with a number of bug fixes related to Bluetooth tethering, status bar, and more. However, days after the rollout, the company has just rolled out a new beta build for the device.

Samsung Galaxy S10 beta update details

As per a report from SamMobile, the new update marks the seventh beta update for Samsung Galaxy S10 devices. The smartphone maker is rolling out this update to unlocked devices in the United States and South Korea. It brings the software version to G97*U1UEU2ZSKL in the United States, and G97*NKSU3ZSKL in South Korea. Taking a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy S10 update, this build fixes a number of “serious” issues. These include crashing home screen, device hanging due to Wi-Fi connection, “reset issue of device”. This new update is likely to roll out to other countries in a gradual manner.

Watch: Smartphones that recently got a price cut

You can go to the “Software update” section in “Settings” to check for the update manually. The update is available for Galaxy S10, S10+. and S10e devices. The update will come in a package ranging between 130MB and 200MB depending on the country and the device.

The changelog of the update highlighted a number of other issues that this build fixes. These also include malfunctioning Always on Display, the missing clock on the lock screen, non-responsive home screen, and problematic contact search. Other issues include errors in Device Care battery usage, Digital well-being usage, and camera stabilization. The increasing frequency of beta updates likely means that the stable version is coming closer.

Story Timeline