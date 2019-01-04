Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows front design sporting punch-hole camera

Several leaks and renders have been surrounding Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S series, and now a new image has surfaced online courtesy of tipster Evan Blass. The alleged photo of the Galaxy S10 (codenamed Beyond 1) suggests that the Galaxy S10 could feature a visible chin at the bottom and minimal bezels on the top and other sides. One can also notice a punch hole camera on the top-right corner of the phone, housing a selfie camera. The tweet doesn’t provide much of details, apart from giving a rough idea of what the front design will entail.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 family, including Galaxy S10 (Beyond 1), and 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus (Beyond 2) are expected to share several features. These include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset in a few markets, while others could get Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 9820 SoC. The Galaxy S10 is likely to sport a 2K OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is also expected to retain the 3.5 mm headphone jack, unlike other big brands.

The next-generation Galaxy S line-up is widely rumored to support reverse wireless charging to top up other devices as well as fast wireless charging, identical to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. However, rumors are rife that the larger Galaxy S10 variant could offer two front cameras and triple rear camera setup, while Beyond 1 could feature a single front camera and dual rear shooters. As for the 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 Lite variant (Beyond 0), it could offer slightly toned-down specifications to keep the price tag lower. Samsung is expected to introduce its Galaxy S10 family just ahead of MWC 2019 next month.