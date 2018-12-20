Samsung Galaxy S10 ‘Beyond X’ will be limited edition 5G variant: Report

Samsung is working on the next-gen Galaxy S10 smartphone, and reports have already hinted that we will see as many as four variants. These will include the Galaxy S10 Lite, the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10+, and lastly, a 5G variant, which will be the 10th-anniversary special edition device. Now, fresh details about the Samsung 5G variant have been leaked.

To being with, the smartphone is codenamed “Beyond X.” It will feature a 6.7-inch display with dual curved edges. The highlight of the smartphone will be 5G connectivity, and it will be sold in South Korea and the United States as per Twitter user @UniverseIce.

In the photography department, the smartphone will come with dual cameras on the front, and triple cameras at the back. One of the cameras, each on the front and back, will be ToF (Time of Flight) sensor, for 3D and augmented reality effects. The smartphone will reportedly set you back by $1,500 (approximately Rs 105,850).

Beyond X is Samsung's first 5G mobile phone. It uses a 6.7-inch screen and will be available in South Korea and the United States. It adds a ToF sensor to the front and rear. This is the top version of the Galaxy S10. The 5G LOGO is very cool. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2018

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

Details of the other three Galaxy S10 models have also surfaced. The entry-level Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a 5.8-inch flat display, single camera on the front, and dual rear cameras. The smartphone will set you back by about $700 (approximately Rs 49,500).

The second will be the regular Galaxy S10 model featuring 6.1-inch dual edge curved display. It will also come with single front camera, but triple cameras at the back. The smartphone will reportedly set you back by $999 (approximately Rs 70,500). Lastly, the Galaxy S10 Plus model will feature a 6.4-inch dual edge display, two cameras on the front, and triple rear cameras. The smartphone will reportedly set you back by $1,300 (approximately Rs 91,700).

Based on the leaks that we have come across, the Galaxy S10-series will be unveiled at an Unpacked event on February 20, ahead of MWC 2019. There is no word on pricing or availability at the moment, but as it happens every year, the new Galaxy S10 smartphones could go on sale sometime in March next year.