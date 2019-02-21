comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Bixby button can now be remapped to launch desired app
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Bixby button can now be remapped to launch desired app

News

The remapping option for the Bixby button is only restricted to the new Galaxy S10 smartphones for now.

  • Published: February 21, 2019 12:27 PM IST
samsung galaxy s10 front

Samsung introduced its Bixby smart assistant back in 2017 as a competitor to other virtual assistants such as Google Assistant, Siri, Alexa, and Cortana. The Galaxy S8 series was the first to come with a dedicated key for accessing Samsung’s assistant. One of the biggest issues associated with the dedicated button was that it could not be reconfigured to launch any other app. Hence, users had to make use of workaround such as third-party apps to reassign. Now, Samsung has confirmed to The Verge that it has added settings on the Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e that allow users to reconfigure the Bixby key to open any of the desired app.

A user may remap the single press or longer press functionality of the Bixby button on the Galaxy S10 phones to launch Google Assistant or any of the frequently used apps. Whichever option was not chosen will result in the opening of Bixby Home by default. Also, a longer press always on the button will always launch Bixby Voice.

The updated version of Bixby on Galaxy S10 also includes Bixby Routines. The new features can learn the habits of the user to proactively launch apps or settings that he/she may are most likely to access. For example, once inside the car, Bixby will automatically turn on the most used music player or active Do Not Disturb mode.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ phones do not have the feature to reassign the Bixby button yet. The South Korean company may release an update for Bixby’s software in the upcoming One UI version for these phones. Hopefully, the One UI update for older phones such as Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8 may also include the setting to remap the Bixby button.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • Published Date: February 21, 2019 12:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A series India launch date leaked
thumb-img
News
Huawei P30 lossless zoom tech teased again
thumb-img
News
Nokia 6 (2017) Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out
thumb-img
News
Realme 3 diamond-cut design, dual-camera teased by company; launch imminent

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key
MakeMyTrip launches zero down payment EMI option for hotel and flight bookings

News

MakeMyTrip launches zero down payment EMI option for hotel and flight bookings

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition special camera detailed

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition special camera detailed

Honor Watch Magic smartwatch first sale today

News

Honor Watch Magic smartwatch first sale today

Samsung Galaxy A series India launch date leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A series India launch date leaked

Most Popular

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key

MakeMyTrip launches zero down payment EMI option for hotel and flight bookings

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition special camera detailed

Vivo V15 Pro: Vivo targets Rs 20,000-30,000 price segment with latest launch

Honor Watch Magic smartwatch first sale today

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key
Vivo V15 Pro: Vivo targets Rs 20,000-30,000 price segment with latest launch

News

Vivo V15 Pro: Vivo targets Rs 20,000-30,000 price segment with latest launch
Samsung Galaxy A series India launch date leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A series India launch date leaked
LG V40 ThinQ Review

Review

LG V40 ThinQ Review
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 flash sale today

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 flash sale today

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 3 को कंपनी ने डायमंड कट डिजाइन और ड्यूल कैमरे के साथ किया टीज, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Honor Watch Magic की सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे से, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत

इंटरनेट पर फिर लीक हुई OnePlus 7 की बिना नॉच डिस्प्ले वाली तस्वीर

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M10 और M20 को खरीदने का आज एक और मौका, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी ने XiaoAI Mini TV स्मार्ट स्पीकर को किया पेश, अमेजन को मिलेगी टक्कर

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key
MakeMyTrip launches zero down payment EMI option for hotel and flight bookings

News

MakeMyTrip launches zero down payment EMI option for hotel and flight bookings
Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition special camera detailed

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition special camera detailed
Vivo V15 Pro: Vivo targets Rs 20,000-30,000 price segment with latest launch

News

Vivo V15 Pro: Vivo targets Rs 20,000-30,000 price segment with latest launch
Honor Watch Magic smartwatch first sale today

News

Honor Watch Magic smartwatch first sale today