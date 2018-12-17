comscore
  Samsung Galaxy S10 to borrow a charging feature from Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10 to borrow a charging feature from Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Report

Huawei's Mate 20 Pro already includes the ability to wirelessly charge other smartphones.

  • Published: December 17, 2018 11:47 AM IST
Image Credit: 91Mobiles & OnLeaks

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 series devices are undoubtedly the most hotly-anticipated flagship smartphones of 2019. Over the past few months, countless leaks and rumors have surfaced on the web, talking about all the new and innovative features that Samsung’s new mobile powerhouses could come with. However, if a new report is to be believed, it seems not all of those features will be exactly ‘new’.

According to Gizmodo, Samsung Galaxy S10 could come with a feature called ‘Powershare’, which will allow the flagship to reverse charge other wireless charging-enabled smartphones. As cool as that sounds, this is not exactly a ‘new’ feature, since Huawei’s current standard-bearer – Mate 20 Pro – features reverse wireless charging functionality as well. Another report by SamMobile has claimed that Samsung may include the reverse charging feature in all three alleged models of the Galaxy S10.

While it’s too early to say whether reverse wireless charging is actually of any use in real-world usage conditions, it’s interesting to see that Samsung is leaving no stones unturned for its upcoming flagships, even if it means lifting off features from competitors.

Speaking of competition, Huawei is rapidly increasing its foothold in the global mobile market. As the second-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, Huawei has its sights set on Samsung’s top spot. In fact, the two technology bigwigs are already battling it out to best each other when it comes to launching feature-laden smartphones in the market first.

To that end, Samsung recently announced Galaxy A8s, the world’s first smartphone to have a ‘punch hole’ display. To even things out, Huawei is all set to launch Nova 4 today, which will be its first smartphone to have a ‘punch hole’ panel.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
Triple Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
