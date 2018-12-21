comscore
Samsung Galaxy S10 could feature Google Pixel 3-like low-photography mode 'Bright Night'

Bright Night could be software-based enhancement similar to Pixel's NightSight mode.

  • Published: December 21, 2018 9:28 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-note-9

Image Credit: Samsung

The 10th-anniversary Samsung flagship smartphone could feature a new camera mode like the Google Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Huawei phones. As discovered by XDAdevelopers from a string code of new camera APK in Samsung’s latest UI on Galaxy Note 9, Samsung is likely to bring a ‘Bright Night’ mode for low-light or night photography similar to NightSight or NightScape camera features provided by competitors.

It’s been the trend by smartphone makers in 2018 that everyone wants to improve upon weak area in smartphone camera photography, which is low-light image capturing ability. Google started this software-based enhancement with Pixel’s NightSight mode. Other smartphone makers like OnePlus, Xiaomi and Huawei have also developed their own version of similar technology enhancements for their flagship smartphones.

The latest findings in Samsung’s One UI (Android 9 Pie) beta camera app on the Galaxy Note 9 keeps a hidden strings of codes that explicitly describe a feature similar to what other night mode features do. Samsung has kept this camera mode name as ‘Bright Night’ in the APK, and the report speculates that the feature could first debut on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10, which will naturally run Android 9 Pie-based One UI.

Samsung is expected to bring major upgrades for the 10th-anniversary Samsung flagship. The anticipated Galaxy S10 leaks are floating already but the announcement is not expected anytime soon. A recent report had claimed Samsung would be unveiling the phone before MWC 2019 on February 20, and the sale will commence on March 8.

We also saw a major tech retailer from UK tipping pricing of the upcoming Galaxy S10. The anticipated flat 5.8-inch screen model of Galaxy S10 will be offered at £669 (approximately Rs 60,000) and it will have 128GB of storage. The regular curved 6.1-inch display model is tipped with two storage options of 128GB or 512GB at £799 (approximately Rs 72,000) and £999 (approximately Rs 90,000) respectively.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Coming to the Galaxy S10 Plus, the report notes that there’ll be a starting 128GB version for £899 (approximately Rs 60,000). Not just that, there will be two more variants of the S10 Plus with 512GB storage and whopping 1 TB storage. The 512GB version will reportedly retail in UK for £1099 (approximately Rs 99,000), while the 1 TB storage option would cost £1399 (approximately 1.26 lakh/ Rs 1,26,000).

