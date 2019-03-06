Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with a large heat pipe as we get a closer look at the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

The Galaxy S10 series is the latest flagship smartphone lineup from Samsung, and it has packed the lineup with a number of cutting edge technologies. These range from the new Dynamic AMOLED display, the dual camera setup on the front, infinity O cutout in the display, the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and the triple camera setup on the back of the device. Samsung has also added reverse wireless charging in the device lineup along with support for 15W fast wireless charging. We have already seen most of these technologies in other flagship smartphones in the premium segment except for the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

For some context, Galaxy S10 lineup is the first flagship lineup in the smartphone industry to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner that is based on ultrasonic technology. The technology is different from the usual optical in-display fingerprint scanners that we have seen in other smartphones while working at a somewhat faster pace. The tech was developed by chip giant Qualcomm. As with most flagship smartphone launches, a full device teardown of the device has gradually turned into an essential ritual along with the usual unboxing, reviews, and comparisons.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Now, Zack from JerryRigEverything has performed a teardown of the Samsung Galaxy S10 to figure out how things worked inside the device. This teardown comes days after he performed a teardown of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. According to the teardown video, the Galaxy S10 comes with a “massive” heat pipe that is chunkier than what we saw in the Galaxy S9. This is likely to ensure that the internals of the device are properly cooled.

In addition to this, the reverse wireless charging working with about a regular coil in the device, and there is no need for any special hardware. Zack also took a closer look at the fingerprint scanner stating that removing it will leave a transparent rectangle in the display. He also noted that the fingerprint scanner was not aligned at the center of the display with more space on the right side of the scanner.