Samsung Galaxy S10 could come in 5 different variants, including two 5G models

Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to be the biggest change to Galaxy lineup in last few years.

  • Published: January 4, 2019 11:12 AM IST
Image Credit: 91Mobiles & OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will be launched next month and is rumored to debut on February 20. The leaks so far have suggested Samsung is working on three models codenamed Beyond 0, Beyond 1 and Beyond 2 but there could be as many as five devices in this lineup. For the first time, the Galaxy S lineup is expected to go beyond the usual vanilla and plus models. The Galaxy S10 lineup launching next month is now expected to include a lite version as well as a 5G version for select markets. All these models are expected to differ in terms of screen size and the nature of the displays on them.

With the Galaxy S10 lineup, Samsung is returning to flat screen design, a form factor it ditched few years back. According to TechTastic, which has obtained details of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ lineup, the model with flat screen will feature a more traditional design as opposed to other models, which are tipped to feature an Infinity-O screen with the punch hole camera design. The report also says that Samsung will launch two identical models with 5G support.

Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows front design sporting punch-hole camera

The Galaxy S10 5G codenamed Beyond X is said to launch globally while the Galaxy S10 Bolt codenamed Beyond Bolt is tipped to be a Verizon exclusive smartphone. The Galaxy S10 Bolt is also said to come with a larger battery but the exact capacity is known at this point. In a nutshell, the Galaxy S10 Lite is said to be the entry-level model with a 5.8-inch flat display, dual rear camera setup and single front camera. It is expected to feature a traditional design and offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S10 is said to come with a 6.1-inch curved display, dual rear cameras, single front camera and ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S10+ could feature a 6.44-inch curved display, triple rear camera setup, dual front camera setup with Infinity-O design and ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor. All the three models will support 4G LTE and feature glass back.

The Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10 Bolt are expected to feature a 6.7-inch curved display with quad camera setup on the back and dual camera system at the front. These two models will support 5G network in select markets and use a ceramic back. They will also feature an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor. All the five devices are said to be powered by Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 SoC depending on the market.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2019 11:12 AM IST

