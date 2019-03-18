comscore
  Samsung Galaxy S10 devices are 'waking' too much in pockets resulting in faster battery drain
Samsung Galaxy S10 devices are 'waking' too much in pockets resulting in faster battery drain

As part of the problem, Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus thinks that the fabric is tapping on the device and invokes the “Tap to Wake” function.

  Published: March 18, 2019 10:55 AM IST
Weeks after Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup, the latest and greatest from South Korean smartphone marker launched, device owners are taking to the internet to report a problem with the devices. This problem is resulting in faster than anticipated battery drain in Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus devices. Digging deeper in the report, we got to know that the reason for this new problem is the newly introduced in-display fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus that is based on ultrasonic technology. As part of the reports describing the problems, users indicated that their device seems to be waking too frequently in their fabric pockets.

The complaints from Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus users spread on different online forums including Reddit and Samsung US Community indicate that the device seems to be waking up in pockets or in the bag leading to increased power drain. According to a report by SamMobile, the devices seem to think that the fabric in their pocket or bag is a fingerprint that is trying to unlock the device and then they can feel the “Fingerprint rejected” vibration. As part of the problem, the device thinks that the fabric is tapping on the device and invokes the “Tap to Wake” function, waking up the device.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

The reports also indicate that the “Tap to Wake” function is also opening up the camera in some situations which leads to even more battery drain. This is because the camera sensor consumes more power than the in-display fingerprint scanner and the display when compared for any length of time. The camera is using even more power because while in the pocket or the bag, it thinks that it is operating in low-lighting conditions.

How to hide Samsung Galaxy S10's hole punch display cut-out

Also Read

How to hide Samsung Galaxy S10's hole punch display cut-out

One thing to note here is that the problem seems to be limited to the United States which likely means that it is associated to the Snapdragon variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the S10 Plus as that is the only major difference in the units sold there and elsewhere in the world. While responding to the reports, the company has asked users to disable both “Tap to Wake” and the “Always-On Display” but that is not a proper solution for a device that costs about $1,000.

