Samsung’s budget flagship device could be called 'Galaxy S10 E': Report

Samsung is working on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ successors, and these smartphones are expected to go official next month on February 20. The South Korean giant is expected to unveil as many as four smartphones carrying the Galaxy S10 moniker. Out of these four, one is expected to be a budget flagship with a flat display, and while it was expected to be called Galaxy S10 Lite, new reports hint that it will carry a Galaxy S10 E moniker.

The Chinese supplier of UK’s online retailer Mobile Fun has shared a render of three smartphones offering details about the upcoming Galaxy S10-series. From what we had learned so far, the Galaxy S10 E (or the Galaxy S10 Lite) was set to come with a flat display, while ditching the dual curved edges. But based on the render, it appears that Samsung will continue to offer dual curved edges, while the retaining the “Edge” branding (E for Edge).

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review

The render also shows off screen protector for all three smartphones. Another thing to note is that the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner whereas the Galaxy S10 E will miss out on the same. Lastly, the render also highlights the in-display (punch-hole) cameras on the three smartphones. While the Galaxy S10 E and Galaxy S10 are expected to come with single front cameras, the Galaxy S10+ will feature dual front cameras.

Rumors around the Galaxy S10 E hint at dual cameras at the back, whereas the Galaxy S10 will come with triple rear cameras, with one being a telephoto lens and other an ultra-wide angle lens. The Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, is expected to come with a quad camera setup at the back, with the forth being a TOF (Time of Flight) 3D camera.

Samsung is also expected to launch a special 5G variant of the Galaxy S10+, which will likely be sold in the US, South Korea and UK markets. Based on what we know so far, the Galaxy S10-series is expected to be unveiled on February 20, ahead of MWC 2019 which begins on February 25. While other details are missing at the moment, we expect to learn more as the event draws closer.