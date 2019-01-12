Samsung Galaxy S10 E name for 'Lite' variant tipped again; launch set for February 20

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S10 series will officially launch on February 20 in San Francisco. Samsung has sent out invites for the event, which will kick off at 11:00AM PT (12:30AM IST) at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. It’s been quite some time since we have learned that Samsung will be launching a ‘Lite’ model of the Galaxy S10 alongside two flagships, which it will call as ‘Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite’. Now, according to tipster Evan Blass, Samsung might not call it the ‘Lite’ model, but instead, it will be marketed as ‘Samsung Galaxy S10 E’.

It’s been anticipated that ‘Lite’ model or now expected as the ‘Samsung Galaxy S10 E‘, will come with flat display in compact form factor but with flagship Galaxy S10 like specifications. All new Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones are expected to come with thinner bezels on the top and bottom. These are much-rumored to sport in-display front cameras, which some OEMs refer to as punch-hole, whereas Samsung refers to as Infinity O. The regular Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ are expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, whereas the Galaxy S10E will likely have it embedded inside the power button.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Recently, the Chinese supplier of UK’s online retailer Mobile Fun also suggested about the Galaxy S10 E moniker for ‘Lite’ model of Galaxy S10. Rumors around the Galaxy S10 E hint at dual cameras at the back, whereas the Galaxy S10 will come with triple rear cameras, with one being a telephoto lens and other an ultra-wide angle lens. The Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, is expected to come with a quad camera setup at the back, with the fourth being a TOF (Time of Flight) 3D camera.

I also heard S10E, FWIW. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 11, 2019

Samsung is also expected to launch a special 5G variant of the Galaxy S10+, which will likely be sold in the US, South Korea and UK markets, and its first foldable smartphone Galaxy F on February 20.