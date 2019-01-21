comscore
  Samsung Galaxy S10 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 9820 SoC under the hood
Samsung Galaxy S10 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 9820 SoC under the hood

Samsung's Galaxy S10 with Exynos 9820 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM scored 4,382 in single-core and 9,570 in multi-core Geekbench tests.

  • Published: January 21, 2019 1:29 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup renders

Image credit: Ben Geskin

Samsung Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ launch is just a month away, and the leaks so far have left very little to the imagination. The smartphones have already appeared in the form of renders, and their specifications have also been detailed in multiple leaks ahead of the official announcement. Now, the Exynos variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 has been spotted on Geekbench.

The Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ are expected to be among the first smartphones to go on sale with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset in the US. Other regions will get variants with Samsung’s Exynos 9820 SoC under the hood. The smartphones will have same Infinity Display design like their predecessors with Punch-Hole camera on the up-right corner, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S10E will feature a dual-camera setup at the back, while the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will feature triple-camera setup at the back.

As mentioned, the Exynos variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 has now appeared on Geekbench. The chipset under the hood is the Exynos 9820 SoC, which features eight cores, and is clocked at 1.95GHz. The variant is seen running Android Pie, and features 6GB of RAM. It scored 4,382 in single-core tests, and 9,570 in multi-core tests.

It is worth noting that the score achieved by the Exynos 9820-powered Galaxy S10 in single core test is higher than what the Snapdragon 855 Galaxy S10+ achieved. With Snapdragon chipset, the smartphone scored 3,413 in single-core and 10,256 in the multi-core test.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

According to previous leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S10 is expected to come with 6.1-inch S-AMOLED display with a punch-hole to house dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it is likely to feature a triple camera module. The handset is heavily pegged to arrive with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

As far as storage is concerned, the Galaxy S10 may offer up to 256GB of internal storage. Making sure everything ticks will be a 3,500mAh battery. It is speculated that the company will also unleash an advanced 5G edition of the Galaxy S10+. Samsung will be announcing the Galaxy S10 series smartphones on February 20 through an unveiling event in San Francisco, US.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2019 1:29 PM IST

