Samsung Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019: Study

US-based broadband speed tester Ookla on Monday revealed that Samsung Galaxy S10 emerged as the fastest smartphone in select countries with mean download speeds varying between 18.06 Mbps in India and 95.91 Mbps in Canada during Q3 2019.

Ookla used Speedtest data to analyze the performance of three popular phones – the Apple iPhone Xs, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10 – in specific markets around the world. The performance data analyzed came from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Britain and the US.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro showed the fastest mean download speeds among these three devices in France and the UK and often placed second in the remaining markets on the list. As per the Speedtest data, Qualcomm was the most common modem manufacturer across the world, with leadership positions across 133 countries.

In Hong Kong, the modem manufacturer was present across as many as 73.6 percent of the devices analyzed. Qualcomm’s slimmest majority was in Botswana with 25.6 percent of devices analyzed showing Qualcomm modems. Qualcomm was followed by Intel covering 32 countries with the highest percentage of devices with Intel modems located in Greenland at 55.6 percent. Intel’s slimmest majority was in South Africa with 28.6 percent of devices analyzed showing Intel modems.

In countries with 5G availability (Australia, China, Germany, Italy, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States), both the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G showed mean download speeds in excess of 200 Mbps, said the study.

Meanwhile, Samsung is all set to launch the ‘Lite’ model of the Galaxy S10 in coming days. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite are two of the most talked about devices right now in the tech world. We can expect an official reveal for both devices very soon. Last week, the phone’s specifications were leaked in Germany. The Galaxy S10 Lite will apparently come with a 6.7-inch (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED touchscreen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm 855 chipset in all regions.

Written with inputs from IANS

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Price 66900 Chipset Exynos 9820 OS Android Pie with One UI Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Front Camera 10MP Battery 3,400mAh