comscore Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint recognition issue reportedly fixed
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint recognition issue reportedly fixed, new software update now rolling out
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint recognition issue reportedly fixed, new software update now rolling out

News

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series had an issue with fingerprint recognition. A new update is now being rolled out with a fix.

  • Published: October 24, 2019 10:50 AM IST
samsung galaxy s10 plus review fingerprint scanner

With the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung introduced ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. It was claimed to be fastest and most secure biometric authentication tool, but earlier this month, an issue cropped up. By applying certain types of screen protectors, one could easily unlock the smartphone, even without registering their fingerprint.

Fingerprint recognition issue detailed

A user Castleford, West Yorks, ordered a cheap screen protector from eBay. Her husband was able successfully able to unlock the phone with his fingerprint. Samsung acknowledged the issue and a fix is reportedly being rolled out.

Now, according to a report on Android Central, Samsung has started rolling out a new update for the Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series devices in South Korea. This update carries a fix for the fingerprint recognition issue.

Samsung, on its support site noted, “unofficial, scratched or dirty screen protectors may cause the fingerprint sensor to malfunction.” However, there is a difference between “malfunction” and “allowing anyone to unlock your phone”

Samsung did explain the problem by saying that the scanner was mistakenly “recognizing 3-dimensional patterns appearing on certain silicone screen protecting cases as users’ fingerprints.” As a temporary solution, the company recommended users to refrain from using low-quality screen protectors. The company also urged users to reregister their fingerprints. Update in other countries is expected in the near future.

Galaxy S10 series price, specifications and features

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10e Galaxy S10+
Price 66900 55900 73900
Chipset Exynos 9820 Exynos 9820 SoC Samsung Exynos 9820
OS Android Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie One UI with Android Pie
Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED 5.8-inch HD+ AMOLED-2280×1080 pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.4-inch QHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Dual – 12MP + 16MP Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera Single 10MP 10MP 10MP + 8MP
Battery 3,400mAh 3,100mAh 4,100mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 24, 2019 10:50 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

Android Pie with One UI
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

73900

Android Pie
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

69999

Android 9 Pie with One UI
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Moto G8 Plus key features, specifications leaked
News
Moto G8 Plus key features, specifications leaked
Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint recognition issue reportedly fixed

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint recognition issue reportedly fixed

Nokia 9 PureView will not get Night Mode with Android 10 update

News

Nokia 9 PureView will not get Night Mode with Android 10 update

PUBG 5.1 Update now live on PC main server with Season 5

Gaming

PUBG 5.1 Update now live on PC main server with Season 5

Selena Gomez drops music video shot on iPhone 11 Pro

News

Selena Gomez drops music video shot on iPhone 11 Pro

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Moto G8 Plus key features, specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint recognition issue reportedly fixed

Nokia 9 PureView will not get Night Mode with Android 10 update

Selena Gomez drops music video shot on iPhone 11 Pro

Trains to get Wi-Fi internet service in India, says Railway Minister

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint recognition issue reportedly fixed

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint recognition issue reportedly fixed
Samsung Exynos 990 launched with support for 120Hz display

News

Samsung Exynos 990 launched with support for 120Hz display
Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more

News

Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more
Xiaomi patents dual in-display selfie camera technology: Report

News

Xiaomi patents dual in-display selfie camera technology: Report
New Samsung Galaxy S7 software update brings October 2019 security patch

News

New Samsung Galaxy S7 software update brings October 2019 security patch

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.0 Erangel 2.0 के साथ 16 दिसंबर को होगी रिलीज

Club Factory सितंबर 2019 में Google Play Store पर हुआ सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड

Chandrayaan-2: चंद्रमा पर विक्रम लैंडर को खोजने में असफल रही अमेरिकी एजेंसी NASA

BSNL और MTNL का होगा मर्जर, 69,000 करोड़ रुपये के रिवाइवल पैकेज को मंजूरी

Moto G8 Plus आज होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस!

News

Moto G8 Plus key features, specifications leaked
News
Moto G8 Plus key features, specifications leaked
Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint recognition issue reportedly fixed

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint recognition issue reportedly fixed
Nokia 9 PureView will not get Night Mode with Android 10 update

News

Nokia 9 PureView will not get Night Mode with Android 10 update
Selena Gomez drops music video shot on iPhone 11 Pro

News

Selena Gomez drops music video shot on iPhone 11 Pro
Trains to get Wi-Fi internet service in India, says Railway Minister

News

Trains to get Wi-Fi internet service in India, says Railway Minister