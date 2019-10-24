Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint recognition issue reportedly fixed

With the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung introduced ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. It was claimed to be fastest and most secure biometric authentication tool, but earlier this month, an issue cropped up. By applying certain types of screen protectors, one could easily unlock the smartphone, even without registering their fingerprint.

Fingerprint recognition issue detailed

A user Castleford, West Yorks, ordered a cheap screen protector from eBay. Her husband was able successfully able to unlock the phone with his fingerprint. Samsung acknowledged the issue and a fix is reportedly being rolled out.

Now, according to a report on Android Central, Samsung has started rolling out a new update for the Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series devices in South Korea. This update carries a fix for the fingerprint recognition issue.

Samsung, on its support site noted, “unofficial, scratched or dirty screen protectors may cause the fingerprint sensor to malfunction.” However, there is a difference between “malfunction” and “allowing anyone to unlock your phone”

Samsung did explain the problem by saying that the scanner was mistakenly “recognizing 3-dimensional patterns appearing on certain silicone screen protecting cases as users’ fingerprints.” As a temporary solution, the company recommended users to refrain from using low-quality screen protectors. The company also urged users to reregister their fingerprints. Update in other countries is expected in the near future.

Galaxy S10 series price, specifications and features

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10e Galaxy S10+ Price 66900 55900 73900 Chipset Exynos 9820 Exynos 9820 SoC Samsung Exynos 9820 OS Android Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie One UI with Android Pie Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED 5.8-inch HD+ AMOLED-2280×1080 pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.4-inch QHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Dual – 12MP + 16MP Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera Single 10MP 10MP 10MP + 8MP Battery 3,400mAh 3,100mAh 4,100mAh

