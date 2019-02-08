comscore
Samsung Galaxy S10 notify me page goes live on Flipkart, might launch in India on March 6

Samsung Galaxy S10 is tipped to launch in India on March 6 and go on sale from March 15.

  • Published: February 8, 2019 10:33 AM IST
Samsung will unveil its Galaxy S10 series at an event in San Francisco on February 20. The launch event is scheduled for 11AM PT (around 12.30AM IST on February 21 in India) at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Ahead of its global launch, Indian ecommerce giant Flipkart has put out a notify me page on its platform suggesting the Walmart-owned company will carry the device when it becomes official here. In India, the Galaxy S10 series should be available for purchase via Flipkart as well as Samsung’s own online retail store and other offline channels.

Samsung Galaxy S10 India Launch: Rumor Date and Price

While Flipkart has only put up a notify me page for the Galaxy S10, it does not confirm the launch date or availability. A leak yesterday claimed the Galaxy S10 series will be launched in India on March 6 at a starting price of Rs 50,000. Samsung is expected to launch at least three devices in the Galaxy S10 series later this month. The devices could be the Galaxy S10e (previously known as Galaxy S10 Lite), Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. The Galaxy S10e is said to be priced at Rs 50,000 while the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ could be priced at Rs 65,000 and Rs 75,000 respectively.

The report by 91mobiles claims that Samsung will maintain a difference of Rs 4,000 between each variants of the Galaxy S10 series. The pricing was in line with a previous leak, which tipped the Galaxy S10e will start at €749 (around Rs 61,000) in Europe. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are tipped to be priced at €899 (around Rs 73,000) and €999 (around Rs 81,250) when they go on sale.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ image leaks again; to support next-generation Wi-Fi 6

Samsung Galaxy S10+ image leaks again; to support next-generation Wi-Fi 6

Samsung Galaxy S10 Leak: Everything we know so far

Samsung has been losing ground to rivals such as Apple, Huawei and OnePlus in the premium smartphone segment. The Galaxy S10, which marks a decade of the Galaxy S series, will try to turn the tides for the Korean smartphone maker. In order to win back customers, Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce three new models – Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. With these three devices, Samsung will take on Apple, which has iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in its 2018 product lineup.

Alongside these three devices, Samsung is also expected to introduce a 5G variant, which could go on sale first in the US, Europe, China and Korean markets. The leaks so far indicate the three Galaxy S10 models will differ mainly in terms of their design and camera setup. The Galaxy S10e is the most interesting of the pack and it seems to be designed to challenge Apple iPhone XR globally and OnePlus 6T in markets like India. It is likely to feature a 5.8-inch display with flat screen and hole punch design, offer 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and pack a 3,000mAh battery.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Look

The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, is rumored to sport a 6.1-inch curved display with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 512GB storage. The Galaxy S10+ will be even bigger with a 6.4-inch curved AMOLED display, up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. With the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung will use either its own Exynos 9820 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset. It will support IP68 water and dust resistance, fast wireless charging with support for reverse wireless charging like Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

