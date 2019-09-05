It looks like South Korean smartphone and electronics giant Samsung is already testing Android 10 update for its flagship devices. According to new information, the company is currently testing the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update. Talking about the devices, the company is currently working on updates for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 devices. This information comes just hours after Google rolled out the final version of Android 10. Considering the track record of Samsung in the past, this is quite fast for the company. For context, Samsung rolled Android 9 Pie beta program in November 2018 and rolled out the final version in January.

Samsung Android 10 update details

According to a report by XDA Developers, the company is likely to roll out the Android 10 update even faster. The report noted that T-Mobile has already received the update for internal testing. T-Mobile Support revealed this information indicating that the company is currently ensuring that the update passes its quality standards. Support page status is likely to be incorrect but the report independently verified the status of the update. This development comes weeks after a video of Android 10-based One UI surfaced on the internet.

As per information Samsung has tested about 11 Android 10-based builds on Snapdragon and Exynos-based Samsung Galaxy S10 series devices. In addition, the company has also tested a single build for the Exynos-variant of the Galaxy Note 10. Samsung has not yet created an Android 10-based build for the Snapdragon variant of its Note 10 devices. However, the company is all set to launch an internal build in the coming weeks.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price 66900 69999 Chipset Exynos 9820 Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP 10MP Battery 3,400mAh 3,500mAh

