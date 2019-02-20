comscore
  Samsung Galaxy S10 launch LIVE updates: Galaxy Fold comes with two displays, one on the outside, and one inside
Samsung Galaxy S10 launch LIVE updates: Galaxy Fold comes with two displays, one on the outside, and one inside

Samsung is expected to unveil a range of flagship smartphones along with accessories

  Updated: February 21, 2019 12:38 AM IST
samsung galaxy s10 e s10 s10 plus main

Samsung is all set to set a bunch of products tonight at its Unpacked event in San Francisco. The highlight will no doubt be the flagship smartphones, and all eyes will be on Samsung as it celebrates the tenth anniversary of the Galaxy S-series. If reports are to be believed, Samsung could be launching the affordable Galaxy S10e, the standard Galaxy S10, a premium Galaxy S10+, and a 5G variant. There could also be a foldable smartphone.

Alongside the Galaxy S10-series smartphones, Samsung is also expected to unveil a pair of wireless earbuds as well as a smartwatch. You can check out our roundup of everything we know about tonight’s launches here. The event kicks off at 12:30AM IST, and the company will also be live streaming it online. We are bringing you live updates from the Unpacked event at San Francisco. So stay tuned for real-time updates on the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S10-series.

Ritesh Bendre February 21, 201912:41 am

The smartphone comes with a 4.6-inch display outside, and 7.3-inch display inside.

Ritesh Bendre February 21, 201912:38 am

Ritesh Bendre February 21, 201912:34 am

Well, the Galax Fold goes official.

Ritesh Bendre February 21, 201912:31 am

The event begins.

Ritesh Bendre February 21, 201912:26 am

Here’s a glimpse at the venue.

Ritesh Bendre February 21, 201912:24 am

However, very little details of the Galaxy Fold are available at the moment.

Ritesh Bendre February 21, 201912:19 am

The Galaxy S10-series has been leaked on a number of occasions via leaked renders, benchmark scores and hands-on videos, giving us a fair idea of what to expect.

Ritesh Bendre February 21, 201912:13 am

How many of you are excited?

Ritesh Bendre February 21, 201912:13 am

Ritesh Bendre February 21, 201912:12 am

Samsung has also teased the launch of a foldable smartphone, which is reportedly called Galaxy Fold.

Ritesh Bendre February 21, 201912:12 am

Samsung is expected to unveil three smartphones in the Galaxy S10-series. These include the Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+

Ritesh Bendre February 21, 201912:08 am

The media is getting settled in.. we are still about 20 minutes away from the kick-off

