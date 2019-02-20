Samsung Galaxy S10 launch LIVE updates: Galaxy Fold comes with two displays, one on the outside, and one inside

Samsung is all set to set a bunch of products tonight at its Unpacked event in San Francisco. The highlight will no doubt be the flagship smartphones, and all eyes will be on Samsung as it celebrates the tenth anniversary of the Galaxy S-series. If reports are to be believed, Samsung could be launching the affordable Galaxy S10e, the standard Galaxy S10, a premium Galaxy S10+, and a 5G variant. There could also be a foldable smartphone.
Alongside the Galaxy S10-series smartphones, Samsung is also expected to unveil a pair of wireless earbuds as well as a smartwatch. You can check out our roundup of everything we know about tonight’s launches here. The event kicks off at 12:30AM IST, and the company will also be live streaming it online. We are bringing you live updates from the Unpacked event at San Francisco. So stay tuned for real-time updates on the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S10-series.
The smartphone comes with a 4.6-inch display outside, and 7.3-inch display inside.