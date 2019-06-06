comscore Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Galaxy S10+ Cardinal Red variant launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Galaxy S10+ Cardinal Red variant launched
News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Galaxy S10+ Cardinal Red variant launched

News

The Cardinal Red color variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ has been launched in Switzerland. Both the flagship devices come in only 128GB storage option.

  • Published: June 6, 2019 11:49 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung has launched a new Cardinal Red color variant of its Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ smartphones. Currently, this color variant is available only in Switzerland. As for the pricing, the Cardinal Red color variant of the Galaxy S10 is priced at CHF829.95 (approximately Rs 57,800), while the Galaxy S10+ costs CHF929.95 (approximately Rs 64,800). Both the flagship devices come in only 128GB storage option. But, the handsets also come with a microSD card slot, which means one can expand the internal storage. To recall, Samsung launched its latest Galaxy S10 series in India in March this year.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ price in India

The Galaxy S10 price in India starts from Rs 66,900 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The top Galaxy S10 model with 512GB storage and 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 84,900. The Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs 73,900 for the base 128GB model. There is also a 512GB storage variant, which costs Rs 91,900, while the 1TB variant of the Galaxy S10+ is priced at Rs 117,900. The handsets are available for purchase via Flipkart and Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy A80 tipped to launch in India next week: Expected price, features, specifications

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A80 tipped to launch in India next week: Expected price, features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch display, while the Galaxy S10+ packs a bigger 6.4-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display. The handsets feature a hole-punch camera design. The devices are built around Samsung’s home-brewed top-notch Exynos 9820 chipset. The South Korean giant has also given the option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

In terms of optics, both handsets are equipped with three cameras at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Galaxy S10 offers a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The more premium Galaxy S10+ comes with a combination of a 10-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual front cameras.

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked ahead of June 11 launch: 6GB RAM, 3500mAh battery expected

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked ahead of June 11 launch: 6GB RAM, 3500mAh battery expected

The smartphones ship with Samsung’s One UI based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The Galaxy S10 houses a 3,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy S10+ is powered by a 4,100mAh battery. For security purposes, the two smartphones, which falls under Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series, support ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 6, 2019 11:49 AM IST

Editor's Pick

PUBG Development Update showcased
Gaming
PUBG Development Update showcased
Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

News

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

5 top big-screen budget smart TVs you can buy now

News

5 top big-screen budget smart TVs you can buy now

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

News

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

Sponsored

Most Popular

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out

Xiaomi introduces Express Delivery on Mi.com

Redmi K20 Pro MIUI update fixes pop-up camera issue

Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched
Honor confirms it is working on in-display camera solution

News

Honor confirms it is working on in-display camera solution
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 models pricing tipped

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 models pricing tipped
Samsung spurs R&D efforts for 6G mobile network

News

Samsung spurs R&D efforts for 6G mobile network

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile में आएंगे ये पांच बेहतरीन फीचर्स, Zombie Dogs, Nitrogen Grenade जैसे एलिमेंट्स होंगे शामिल

लॉन्च से पहले Samsung Galaxy Note 10 की कीमत का हुआ खुसाला, अगस्त में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Moto E6 Plus Android 9 Pie और MediaTek Helio P22 SoC के साथ Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट

Moto G7 की कीमत में हुई 1,000 रुपये की कटौती, अब मिल रहा है 15,990 रुपये में

Nokia आज सुबह 11:30 बजे भारत में लेकर आएगा नया स्मार्टफोन, Nokia 6.2 या Nokia 9 Pureview हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out
News
Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out
Xiaomi introduces Express Delivery on Mi.com

News

Xiaomi introduces Express Delivery on Mi.com
Redmi K20 Pro MIUI update fixes pop-up camera issue

News

Redmi K20 Pro MIUI update fixes pop-up camera issue
Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched
Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

News

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15