Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Galaxy S10+ Cardinal Red variant launched

Samsung has launched a new Cardinal Red color variant of its Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ smartphones. Currently, this color variant is available only in Switzerland. As for the pricing, the Cardinal Red color variant of the Galaxy S10 is priced at CHF829.95 (approximately Rs 57,800), while the Galaxy S10+ costs CHF929.95 (approximately Rs 64,800). Both the flagship devices come in only 128GB storage option. But, the handsets also come with a microSD card slot, which means one can expand the internal storage. To recall, Samsung launched its latest Galaxy S10 series in India in March this year.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ price in India

The Galaxy S10 price in India starts from Rs 66,900 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The top Galaxy S10 model with 512GB storage and 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 84,900. The Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs 73,900 for the base 128GB model. There is also a 512GB storage variant, which costs Rs 91,900, while the 1TB variant of the Galaxy S10+ is priced at Rs 117,900. The handsets are available for purchase via Flipkart and Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch display, while the Galaxy S10+ packs a bigger 6.4-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display. The handsets feature a hole-punch camera design. The devices are built around Samsung’s home-brewed top-notch Exynos 9820 chipset. The South Korean giant has also given the option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, both handsets are equipped with three cameras at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Galaxy S10 offers a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The more premium Galaxy S10+ comes with a combination of a 10-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual front cameras.

The smartphones ship with Samsung’s One UI based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The Galaxy S10 houses a 3,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy S10+ is powered by a 4,100mAh battery. For security purposes, the two smartphones, which falls under Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series, support ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.