Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ with Exynos 9820 SoC benchmark scores revealed

Samsung has kicked off the year 2019 by launching its first flagship devices of the year. At its Unpacked event in San Francisco, the South Korean company took the wraps off the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e. The smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset in the US, and Exynos 9820 in most other markets.

Now, a recently released benchmark result reveals that while Samsung‘s Exynos 9820 SoC beats its predecessor Exynos 9810 processor, it falls well behind Apple A12 processor. As per the benchmarking scores (spotted by GSMArena), the Galaxy S10 smartphones score 4,543 in single-core test, and 10,521 in multi-core test on GeekBench 4.1 platform. The Exynos variants of the smartphone managed to get 340,345 in AnTuTu 7, which puts them behind smartphones powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and Apple A12 processor. On GFX 3.0 Manhattan (onscreen) test the smartphone scores 102, and 13 on the Aztek Vulkan High (onscreen) Platform.

Exynos 9820 SoC Specifications and Features

Exynos 9820 SoC is made with an 8nm LPP FinFET manufacturing process. The SoC comes with an octa-core CPU with two, fourth generation custom CPUs, two Cortex-A75 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. Samsung claims that the fourth generation custom cores provide 20 percent improvement in single core and 15 percent improvement in multi-core performance along with 40 percent improvement in power efficiency.

The new SoC comes with new Mali-G76 GPU that offers 40 percent improvement in performance and 35 percent improvement in power saving. The SoC also finally comes with an integrated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) to handle machine learning tasks. Samsung has also added support for encoding and decoding 4K video at 150 fps to the multi-format codec (MFC) in the Exynos 9820.

Talking about the connectivity, the SoC comes with LTE-Advanced Pro modem that offers downlink speed of 2.0Gbps with carrier aggregation and 316Mbps uplink. Samsung has added support for UFS 3.0 (Universal Flash Storage).