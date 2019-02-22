comscore
  • Home
  • Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ with Exynos 9820 SoC benchmark scores revealed
News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ with Exynos 9820 SoC benchmark scores revealed

Samsung Galaxy S10 series of smartphones are set to go on sale in India starting March 8.

  • Published: February 22, 2019 1:49 PM IST
samsung galaxy s10 plus front

Samsung has kicked off the year 2019 by launching its first flagship devices of the year. At its Unpacked event in San Francisco, the South Korean company took the wraps off the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e. The smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset in the US, and Exynos 9820 in most other markets.

Now, a recently released benchmark result reveals that while Samsung‘s Exynos 9820 SoC beats its predecessor Exynos 9810 processor, it falls well behind Apple A12 processor. As per the benchmarking scores (spotted by GSMArena), the Galaxy S10 smartphones score 4,543 in single-core test, and 10,521 in multi-core test on GeekBench 4.1 platform. The Exynos variants of the smartphone managed to get 340,345 in AnTuTu 7, which puts them behind smartphones powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and Apple A12 processor. On GFX 3.0 Manhattan (onscreen) test the smartphone scores 102, and 13 on the Aztek Vulkan High (onscreen) Platform.

Exynos 9820 SoC Specifications and Features

Exynos 9820 SoC is made with an 8nm LPP FinFET manufacturing process. The SoC comes with an octa-core CPU with two, fourth generation custom CPUs, two Cortex-A75 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. Samsung claims that the fourth generation custom cores provide 20 percent improvement in single core and 15 percent improvement in multi-core performance along with 40 percent improvement in power efficiency.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

The new SoC comes with new Mali-G76 GPU that offers 40 percent improvement in performance and 35 percent improvement in power saving. The SoC also finally comes with an integrated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) to handle machine learning tasks. Samsung has also added support for encoding and decoding 4K video at 150 fps to the multi-format codec (MFC) in the Exynos 9820.

Talking about the connectivity, the SoC comes with LTE-Advanced Pro modem that offers downlink speed of 2.0Gbps with carrier aggregation and 316Mbps uplink. Samsung has added support for UFS 3.0 (Universal Flash Storage).

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Published Date: February 22, 2019 1:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ benchmarked
thumb-img
News
MediaTek and KaiOS collaborate for cheaper 3G/4G smart feature phones
thumb-img
News
Microsoft to end Windows 7 support in July; here's the reason why
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp iOS update fixes security flaw that let anyone bypass Face ID or Touch ID lock

Editor's Pick

Gaming Fridays on Flipkart: Top deals
Deals
Gaming Fridays on Flipkart: Top deals
LG V30+ available on Flipkart with up to 58% discount

Deals

LG V30+ available on Flipkart with up to 58% discount

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain spotted checking out Samsung store: Report

News

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain spotted checking out Samsung store: Report

MediaTek and KaiOS collaborate for cheaper 3G/4G smart feature phones

News

MediaTek and KaiOS collaborate for cheaper 3G/4G smart feature phones

Microsoft to end Windows 7 support in July; here's the reason why

News

Microsoft to end Windows 7 support in July; here's the reason why

Most Popular

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ benchmarked

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain spotted checking out Samsung store: Report

MediaTek and KaiOS collaborate for cheaper 3G/4G smart feature phones

Microsoft to end Windows 7 support in July; here's the reason why

WhatsApp iOS update fixes security flaw that let anyone bypass Face ID or Touch ID lock

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ benchmarked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ benchmarked
Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain spotted checking out Samsung store: Report

News

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain spotted checking out Samsung store: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10+ best camera in the world alongside Huawei Mate 20 Pro: DxOMark

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ best camera in the world alongside Huawei Mate 20 Pro: DxOMark
Samsung Galaxy S10 features a special Instagram mode

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 features a special Instagram mode
First product of Apple's electric car project could be a van: Report

News

First product of Apple's electric car project could be a van: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 7 को मिला FCC सर्टिफिकेशन, स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक

रिलायंस जियो ने लॉन्च की JioGroupTalk ऐप, अब ग्रुप में कर सकेंगे फ्री ऑडियो कॉलिंग

केरल पुलिस में सब इंस्पेक्टर पद पर तैनात हुआ देश का पहला ह्यूमनॉइड रोबोट

Vivo Y91i मार्च में इस कीमत में सकता है लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

रियलमी के CEO माधव सेठ ने ट्वीट कर बताया, Realme 3 होगा Helio P70 AI SoC से लैस

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ benchmarked
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ benchmarked
Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain spotted checking out Samsung store: Report

News

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain spotted checking out Samsung store: Report
MediaTek and KaiOS collaborate for cheaper 3G/4G smart feature phones

News

MediaTek and KaiOS collaborate for cheaper 3G/4G smart feature phones
Microsoft to end Windows 7 support in July; here's the reason why

News

Microsoft to end Windows 7 support in July; here's the reason why
WhatsApp iOS update fixes security flaw that let anyone bypass Face ID or Touch ID lock

News

WhatsApp iOS update fixes security flaw that let anyone bypass Face ID or Touch ID lock