Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite battery information, cases leaked

Rumors and leaks around Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy S10 series have already flooded the internet. Adding to the list is a fresh round of information tipping battery capacity of all the three alleged variants – Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10 Lite.

As per tipster Ice Universe, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will respectively pack a 3,500mAh, a 4,000mAh and a 3,100mAh battery. Additional information shared by tipster also suggests that Samsung will be using the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC or Exynos 9820 SoC (depending on the region) in S10 Lite version as the other two flagship variants.

The tipster also shared another image of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite case, and a video comparing alleged Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ protective films. Previous Galaxy S10 series mock-ups included the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, the Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10+. The highlight of the designs showcased in the updated renders is the Infinity O design or the punch hole camera that everyone else calls it in the industry.

Taking a closer look at the renders, it appeared that these devices will come with almost full screen and a tiny chin at the bottom. These renders were not drastically different from what we saw earlier, but they seem to have updated elements according to the latest rumors on the internet. One thing that has not changed in the renders is the presence of the dual camera setup on the front of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ as we could still see the punch hole design adapted to accommodate two camera sensors.