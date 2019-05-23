comscore
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ to reportedly launch in a hot new red color

Samsung will reportedly launch a new color variant for its Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ smartphones. This new color is likely to be called 'Cardinal Red'.

  • Published: May 23, 2019 12:24 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-s10-cardinal-red-leak

Image Credit: Roland Quandt

Earlier this year, Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ in four beautiful color options. Now, it seems the South Korean giant is ready to add another color option. As per a leak, Samsung is likely to soon launch a red color.

As per leakster Roland Quandt, the upcoming color option will be called ‘Cardinal Red’. It will be available for both the Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10+. There is however no word on whether the Galaxy S10e will get one. Though the leakster says that the color option is ‘coming soon’, there is no word on which all countries Samsung will launch it at.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ price in India

The Galaxy S10 has been launched in India in two variants. The base model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 66,900, while the top model with 512GB storage and 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 84,900. The Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, is available in three variants. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 73,900, while the 512GB storage variant costs Rs 91,900. Lastly, the 1TB variant of the Galaxy S10+ is priced at Rs 117,900.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ features, specifications

Both smartphones from Samsung majorly differ from each other in terms of display size, cameras and battery capacity. Both Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ feature a 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED displays respectively. The devices are built around Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 9820 chipset. The company has also given the option to expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Both handsets feature triple rear camera setup, which consists of a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The Galaxy S10 offers a 10-megapixel selfie camera, while the Galaxy S10+ comes with dual 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras.

The smartphones ship with Samsung’s One UI based on Android 9 Pie OS. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ house 3,400mAh and 4,100mAh batteries respectively. For security purposes, the two smartphones under Galaxy S10 series support ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 23, 2019 12:24 PM IST

