Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets February security patch update

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ get February security patch update

The latest February 2020 security patch update primarily fixes several high and critical security issues in the devices.

  • Updated: February 6, 2020 1:35 PM IST
Samsung has released a new software update for its flagship Galaxy S10 series in several European markets. The update brings in the latest February 2020 Android security patch. It is available for the Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ Exynos variant smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 update is rolling out for users based in Germany and Switzerland, RPRNA reports. The Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e updates are available for users in the UK, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, and more. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 latest update bumps up the software version number to G973FXXU4BTA8, based on the Android 10 build. Its OTA update size is about 316.40 MB in size. The Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, is getting the update with software version G975FXXU4BTA8 and 5.09 GB firmware size. Lastly, the Galaxy S10e update is carrying the software build version G970FXXU4BTA8 with a 5.05 GB firmware size.

The OTA update for all the three Galaxy devices is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push-notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A8 (2018) get February 2020 security patch update

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A8 (2018) get February 2020 security patch update

February 2020 security patch update details

According to Google’s Android bulletin website, the latest February 2020 security patch update primarily fixes several high and critical security issues in the device. This flaw could have enabled a local attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Samsung’s patch notes itself contains 30 improvements for the One UI interface and applications. The update also brings improvements to the overall stability of functions.

  • Published Date: February 6, 2020 1:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 6, 2020 1:35 PM IST

