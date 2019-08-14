comscore Samsung Galaxy S10 series August security patch update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ get August 2019 Android security patch update

The new software update is available for the Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. The update bumps up the software version to G97*FXXS3ASH1. Read on to know more about it.

  Published: August 14, 2019 3:57 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-s10-bgr-10

Samsung has released a new software update for its flagship Galaxy S10 series in a number of European markets. The update brings the latest 2019 Android security patch for the month of August. The same update is available for the Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. The latest update bumps up the software version to G97*FXXS3ASH1.

This update is available for those users who are based in the Netherlands, the Nordic region, France, Bulgaria and the United Kingdom. The list also includes Romania, Germany, Greece, Switzerland, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Austria, Hungary, Italy, and the Czech Republic. Furthermore, the new update doesn’t bring anything else, apart from the August security patch.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Galaxy S10+ Cardinal Red variant launched

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Galaxy S10+ Cardinal Red variant launched

The latest Samsung Galaxy S10 software update is a 112MB in size. Users can head over to the phone’s Settings section > Software update to download the update. Besides, recently, the South Korean giant launched a new Cardinal Red color variant of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ in Switzerland. As for the pricing, the Cardinal Red color variant of the Galaxy S10 is priced at CHF829.95 (approximately Rs 57,800). The Galaxy S10+ will cost CHF929.95 (approximately Rs 64,800).

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series

Both the flagship devices from Samsung come in only 128GB storage option. But, the handsets also come with a dedicated microSD card slot. This further means one can expand the internal storage. To recall, Samsung launched its latest Galaxy S10 family in India in March this year. The Galaxy S10 price in India starts from Rs 66,900 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs 73,900 for the base 128GB model. Both the devices can be purchased via Flipkart and Amazon India.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10e
Price 66900 55900
Chipset Exynos 9820 Exynos 9820 SoC
OS Android Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED 5.8-inch HD+ AMOLED-2280×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Dual – 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP 10MP
Battery 3,400mAh 3,100mAh

  Published Date: August 14, 2019 3:57 PM IST

