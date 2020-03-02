Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10+ devices. The update brings in the latest March 2020 security patch. Samsung hasn’t released the changelog for the update. It is also unclear what exploits the March 2020 security patch primarily fixes on the device.

The latest update for the Galaxy S10+ bumps up the software version to G975FXXS4BTB3. The Galaxy S10 update, on the other hand, brings the software build number to G973FXXS4BTB3. Lastly, the Galaxy S10e update is rolling out with the G970FXXS4BTB3 software version, RPRNA reports.

The new software update for the Samsung Galaxy S10-series is rolling out for users in Switzerland. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update. The update does not bring any new features, but just bug fixes, security enhancements with March 2020 Android security patch.

Update rollout details

The OTA update for the Galaxy S10-series is rolling out in stages, so it could take a while in reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu > About Phone > Software updates.

It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S10-series are the first set of devices to receive the March 2020 security patch update, even before Google’s Pixel lineup of smartphones. Samsung is likely to roll out this March 2020 Android security patch to more Galaxy devices in the coming weeks.

Samsung, in recent times, has been prominent when it comes to rolling out software updates to its devices lately. The company has been pushing the security patches for all sorts of Galaxy smartphones from previous years as well, as per its track record from the past few months.

