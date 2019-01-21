Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10+ renders with cases leaked online

Leaks around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup have increased as the launch date approaches. As part of these leaks, a new set of device renders has leaked online. This render showcases the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and the Galaxy S10E. A majority of other renders that leaked before showcased the front of the device along with the punch-hole camera setup. In contrast, this render showcases the back and the sides of the devices protected by a transparent case.

The render was posted by leaker Even Blass on his Twitter handle. Taking a closer look at the renders, the Galaxy S10E will come with a dual-camera setup with a LED flash module, while the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will come with a triple-camera setup on the back of the device. Talking about the sides of the device, it looks like the left side will come with volume buttons, and presumably the Bixby button.

The right side for the Galaxy S10E seems to sport a power button with an embedded fingerprint scanner, while the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ come with the power button. The case also indicates that the company does not have the courage and will continue to pack a 3.5mm audio socket at the bottom along with the USB Type-C port.

The front of the device models indicates that the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10E will come with a single punch hole camera, while the Galaxy S10+ will come with a dual punch-hole cameras. According to the previously leaked renders, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus are likely to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The renders for both these models do not include any physical fingerprint scanner. This comes weeks after Samsung officially announced the launch date for the Galaxy S10 launch event for February 20, 2019.