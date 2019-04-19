comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 gets a dedicated ‘night mode’ via new update
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets a dedicated ‘night mode’ via new update

News

The dedicated “Night Mode” on Samsung Galaxy S10 is likely to help Samsung put a fight against the “night sight” by Google and the “Night Mode” on Huawei P30 lineup.

  • Published: April 19, 2019 9:27 AM IST
samsung galaxy s10 plus review camera

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has just started rolling out a new update for its Samsung Galaxy S10 devices in the market. As part of the new update, the company is finally rolling out a new “night mode” in the camera of the device. This new update comes weeks after the initial plans of the company working on this new mode surfaced online. This new update also brings the April 2019 Android Security patch to the Samsung Galaxy S10 device. The dedicated “Night Mode” is likely to help Samsung put a fight against the “night sight” by Google and the “Night Mode” on Huawei P30 lineup.

This information about the new update was initially spotted by SamMobile. According to the report, this update is only available for Galaxy S10 users in Switzerland at the time of writing. It is almost certain to roll out to devices in other markets once Samsung has ensured that it does not have any hidden system-breaking bugs. The report also stated that it looks like Samsung has made pushed its Bright Night feature into a separate “Night mode”.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

This means that the image quality of the images taken in the “Night mode” will be similar to what we have seen in the “Bright Night” feature. However, the key difference here is that “Night Mode” will allow users to take pictures in that mode at any given time instead of waiting for the smartphone software to guess that the scene is dark enough to kick in. The report also noted that Samsung is also working on improving the night mode that comes with its devices.

Samsung Good Lock brings an alternative for the missing notification LED on Samsung Galaxy S10 series

Also Read

Samsung Good Lock brings an alternative for the missing notification LED on Samsung Galaxy S10 series

The planned improvements for the feature are welcome as the currently “Bright Night” mode that has now been turned into “Night Mode” captures images that come with softness and noise while lacking the sharpness that rivals produce. The update should reach your device in the coming days. You can wait for the notification informing you about the update or go to the “Software update” section in the “Settings” app to manually check for it.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2019 9:27 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan
News
Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan
OnePlus 7 Pro cases surface online again

News

OnePlus 7 Pro cases surface online again

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets a dedicated ‘night mode’ via new update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets a dedicated ‘night mode’ via new update

Nokia 5, Nokia 6 start receiving March 2019 Android Security patch after a test delay

News

Nokia 5, Nokia 6 start receiving March 2019 Android Security patch after a test delay

PUBG and Fortnite have now been banned in Iraq

Gaming

PUBG and Fortnite have now been banned in Iraq

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan

OnePlus 7 Pro cases surface online again

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets a dedicated ‘night mode’ via new update

Nokia 5, Nokia 6 start receiving March 2019 Android Security patch after a test delay

Google offers Android users choice to satisfy EU

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets a dedicated ‘night mode’ via new update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets a dedicated ‘night mode’ via new update
Samsung Galaxy Buds gets a firmware update

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds gets a firmware update
Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India
Samsung Galaxy Fold review units breaking around the world in just one day

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold review units breaking around the world in just one day
Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Daily Quiz 19 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें 30 हजार रुपये वाले Marshall Woburn Speakers

Lenovo Z6 Pro के बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरे, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

TikTok बैन के बाद राजकोट पुलिस ने की PUBG Mobile को प्ले स्टोर से हटाने की मांग

Facebook अपने खुद के वॉयस असिस्टेंट को कर रही है डेवलप, Alexa, Siri और Google Assistant को मिलेगी टक्कर

Realme ने पेश किया जीरो डाउनपेमेंट ऑफर, 1 हजार रुपये में घर ले आए मोबाइल

News

Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan
News
Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan
OnePlus 7 Pro cases surface online again

News

OnePlus 7 Pro cases surface online again
Samsung Galaxy S10 gets a dedicated ‘night mode’ via new update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets a dedicated ‘night mode’ via new update
Nokia 5, Nokia 6 start receiving March 2019 Android Security patch after a test delay

News

Nokia 5, Nokia 6 start receiving March 2019 Android Security patch after a test delay
Google offers Android users choice to satisfy EU

News

Google offers Android users choice to satisfy EU