Samsung Galaxy S10 gets a dedicated ‘night mode’ via new update

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has just started rolling out a new update for its Samsung Galaxy S10 devices in the market. As part of the new update, the company is finally rolling out a new “night mode” in the camera of the device. This new update comes weeks after the initial plans of the company working on this new mode surfaced online. This new update also brings the April 2019 Android Security patch to the Samsung Galaxy S10 device. The dedicated “Night Mode” is likely to help Samsung put a fight against the “night sight” by Google and the “Night Mode” on Huawei P30 lineup.

This information about the new update was initially spotted by SamMobile. According to the report, this update is only available for Galaxy S10 users in Switzerland at the time of writing. It is almost certain to roll out to devices in other markets once Samsung has ensured that it does not have any hidden system-breaking bugs. The report also stated that it looks like Samsung has made pushed its Bright Night feature into a separate “Night mode”.

This means that the image quality of the images taken in the “Night mode” will be similar to what we have seen in the “Bright Night” feature. However, the key difference here is that “Night Mode” will allow users to take pictures in that mode at any given time instead of waiting for the smartphone software to guess that the scene is dark enough to kick in. The report also noted that Samsung is also working on improving the night mode that comes with its devices.

The planned improvements for the feature are welcome as the currently “Bright Night” mode that has now been turned into “Night Mode” captures images that come with softness and noise while lacking the sharpness that rivals produce. The update should reach your device in the coming days. You can wait for the notification informing you about the update or go to the “Software update” section in the “Settings” app to manually check for it.