comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 global unveiling set for February 20
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 global unveiling set for February 20

News

Samsung is expected to unveil as many as four variants of the Galaxy S10.

  • Published: January 10, 2019 9:38 PM IST
galaxy s10 launch invite

It’s been a few weeks since we learnt that Samsung will be unveiling the new Galaxy S10 series at an unpacked event on February 20. While those were just rumors, Samsung has now confirmed that the launch event will indeed take place on February 20 in San Francisco. The event will take kick off at 11:00AM PT (12:30AM IST) at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Last year, the company had unveiled the Galaxy S9-series at MWC in Barcelona, but given that the new smartphone is special 10th anniversary edition device, it makes sense to have a separate event. If all the rumors are to be believed, we are expecting four new smartphones – the Galaxy S10 E, the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10+, and a special Galaxy S10 5G variant.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

The new smartphones are expected to come with thinner bezels on the top and bottom. They will also be coming with in-display front cameras, which some OEMs refer to as punch-hole, whereas Samsung refers to as Infinity O. The regular Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ are expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, whereas the Galaxy S10 E will likely have it embedded inside the power button.

Samsung’s budget flagship device could be called 'Galaxy S10 E': Report

Also Read

Samsung’s budget flagship device could be called 'Galaxy S10 E': Report

The Galaxy S10+ is also expected to come with dual front cameras, and quad rear cameras, with one of them being a TOF 3D camera. The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, could feature a single front camera and triple rear cameras.

Samsung One UI Review: Fast, fluid and intuitive user experience for modern smartphones

Also Read

Samsung One UI Review: Fast, fluid and intuitive user experience for modern smartphones

Lastly, the smartphones are also likely to include in-display earpiece, just like on the Vivo NEX. All three smartphones could will Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Samsung Galaxy S10 E

Samsung Galaxy S10 E
Android Pie
Snapdragon 855 chipset
  • Published Date: January 10, 2019 9:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 7: Top 5 features
thumb-img
News
Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake
thumb-img
News
LG may launch its upcoming flagship smartphone at MWC 2019: Report
thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera launched

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Instagram for iOS now lets you publish a post to multiple accounts

Huawei Y9 (2019) vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Realme 2 Pro

Redmi Note 7: Top 5 features

Realme U1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and Realme 1 January update timelines revealed

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) running Android Pie spotted online

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) running Android Pie spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) running Android Pie spotted online
Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake

News

Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7/Redmi Pro 2 set to launch today: Expected specifications and price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7/Redmi Pro 2 set to launch today: Expected specifications and price
Samsung’s budget flagship device could be called 'Galaxy S10 E': Report

News

Samsung’s budget flagship device could be called 'Galaxy S10 E': Report
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Sport renders leaked ahead of official launch next month

News

Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Sport renders leaked ahead of official launch next month

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL के 675 रुपये के ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान में पाएं 5 GB डेली डाटा, एनुअल पेमेंट पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

आसुस Zenfone 5Z की कीमत में हुई 8,000 रुपये की कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

OPPO A7 का नया 3 जीबी रैम वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mobiistar X1 Notch स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया 48 MP कैमरे वाला Redmi Note 7, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Instagram for iOS now lets you publish a post to multiple accounts
News
Instagram for iOS now lets you publish a post to multiple accounts
Huawei Y9 (2019) vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Realme 2 Pro

News

Huawei Y9 (2019) vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Realme 2 Pro
Redmi Note 7: Top 5 features

News

Redmi Note 7: Top 5 features
Realme U1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and Realme 1 January update timelines revealed

News

Realme U1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and Realme 1 January update timelines revealed
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) running Android Pie spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) running Android Pie spotted online