Samsung Galaxy S10 global unveiling set for February 20

It’s been a few weeks since we learnt that Samsung will be unveiling the new Galaxy S10 series at an unpacked event on February 20. While those were just rumors, Samsung has now confirmed that the launch event will indeed take place on February 20 in San Francisco. The event will take kick off at 11:00AM PT (12:30AM IST) at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Last year, the company had unveiled the Galaxy S9-series at MWC in Barcelona, but given that the new smartphone is special 10th anniversary edition device, it makes sense to have a separate event. If all the rumors are to be believed, we are expecting four new smartphones – the Galaxy S10 E, the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10+, and a special Galaxy S10 5G variant.

The new smartphones are expected to come with thinner bezels on the top and bottom. They will also be coming with in-display front cameras, which some OEMs refer to as punch-hole, whereas Samsung refers to as Infinity O. The regular Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ are expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, whereas the Galaxy S10 E will likely have it embedded inside the power button.

The Galaxy S10+ is also expected to come with dual front cameras, and quad rear cameras, with one of them being a TOF 3D camera. The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, could feature a single front camera and triple rear cameras.

Lastly, the smartphones are also likely to include in-display earpiece, just like on the Vivo NEX. All three smartphones could will Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top.