comscore
  • Home
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 has a virtual bezel option to hide camera cutout; here’s how to enable it
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 has a virtual bezel option to hide camera cutout; here’s how to enable it

If you don't like the camera cutout, you will now be able to hide it on the Samsung Galaxy S10.

  • Published: February 25, 2019 12:41 PM IST
samsung galaxy s10 plus punch hole

Samsung launched its Galaxy S10 Series at an Unpacked event on February 20 in San Francisco. The company showed off its foldable smartphone alongside the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10+. The Indian pricing of the devices are out and the units are already up for pre-booking via the company’s online website as well Flipkart, Amazon, and other select retail outlets. The smartphones will go on sale from March 8 in India.

If you are planning on buying the device, but don’t like the design of the punch-hole camera cutout, there’s a solution. Samsung has included an option on the Galaxy S10 series smartphone to hide the camera cutout with the help of virtual bezels. The option will black out the display area around the front camera for a more traditional screen appearance. By enabling the hide notch option, black bars are added on sides of the camera cutout, thus hiding it from being clearly visible.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions: Focus on raw power, improved features

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions: Focus on raw power, improved features

To hide the camera cutout on the Samsung Galaxy S10, head over to the Settings app on the smartphone, and go to Display -> Full-screen apps option. Lastly, under ‘Hide front camera’ sub-menu, toggle the button which will add a black background color to the status bar and hide the hole camera cutout on the device.

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications and features

The Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display running at QHD+ resolution (3040×1440 pixels), an aspect ratio of 19:9, and pixel density of 550ppi. Internally, Samsung’s Galaxy S10-Series smartphones for India packs an octa-core Exynos 9820 SoC. While the Gglobal variant features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens, with OIS support, a secondary 12-megapixel f/1.5 dual aperture lens with OIS support, and a third 16-megapixel f/2.2 aperture sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens having a field of view of 123 degrees. On the front, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e share the same setup – a single 10-megapixel sensor with f1.9 auto-focus lens – whereas the Galaxy S10+ adds a second 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor with an f2.2 fixed-focus lens.

Samsung Galaxy S10+: Here are some camera samples we shot on the smartphone

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10+: Here are some camera samples we shot on the smartphone

Other common features on the Galaxy S10-series smartphones include super slow motion video recording up to 8 seconds, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, display with 800nits of brightness, and Dolby ATMOS audio support. On the software front, all three smartphones run Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

  • Published Date: February 25, 2019 12:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown reveals vital internals
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 4 Running to go on sale today at 12PM
thumb-img
News
Vivo iQOO first smartphone spotted on official teaser

Editor's Pick

Month-end mobile fest deals on Flipkart
Deals
Month-end mobile fest deals on Flipkart
Reliance Jio continues to seize more revenue market share: Report

News

Reliance Jio continues to seize more revenue market share: Report

Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

News

Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

BSNL reduces the validity of its Rs 666 prepaid plan

News

BSNL reduces the validity of its Rs 666 prepaid plan

Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown reveals vital internals

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown reveals vital internals

Most Popular

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro exchange program announced in partnership with Cashify

How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel

Reliance Jio continues to seize more revenue market share: Report

Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

BSNL reduces the validity of its Rs 666 prepaid plan

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel

News

How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel
Month-end mobile fest deals on Flipkart

Deals

Month-end mobile fest deals on Flipkart
Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

News

Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown reveals vital internals

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown reveals vital internals
Vivo iQOO first smartphone spotted on official teaser

News

Vivo iQOO first smartphone spotted on official teaser

हिंदी समाचार

आसुस Zenfone 6 बैक में तीन कैमरों के साथ 14 मई को होगा लॉन्च!

आज दोपहर 12 बजे से शुरू होगी ऑनर Band 4 Running की सेल, 21 दिनों तक चलती है बैटरी

वोडाफोन ने 509 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किया बदलाव, अब मिलेगा 9GB एक्सट्रा डाटा

LG ने एयर मोशन जेस्चर वाले LG G8 ThinQ और LG G8s ThinQ स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

MWC 2019: शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया अपना पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन

News

Vivo V15 Pro exchange program announced in partnership with Cashify
News
Vivo V15 Pro exchange program announced in partnership with Cashify
How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel

News

How to enable Samsung Galaxy S10 virtual bezel
Reliance Jio continues to seize more revenue market share: Report

News

Reliance Jio continues to seize more revenue market share: Report
Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

News

Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019
BSNL reduces the validity of its Rs 666 prepaid plan

News

BSNL reduces the validity of its Rs 666 prepaid plan