  Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows off 'Blockchain KeyStore' for cryptocurrency wallets, hole-punch display
Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows off 'Blockchain KeyStore' for cryptocurrency wallets, hole-punch display

The ‘KeyStore’ will reportedly help you store your cryptocurrency in a secured place.

  Published: January 24, 2019 2:31 PM IST
In just a few weeks from now, Samsung will show off its Galaxy S10 smartphone at an event in San Francisco. And ahead of the launch, renders, live photos and details like storage options have leaked online. Now, according to the latest leak, it appears like the new Galaxy 10 will come with an option to securely store your cryptocurrency wallets.

Twitter user Ben Geskin posted three photos of the regular Galaxy S10 model which shows off the full screen display with the hole-punch display (more on that later), and Samsung Blockchain KeyStore, a native cryptocurrency wallet app. The second screenshot shows splash screen of the app which allows you to import existing wallet, or create new one. As of now, the screenshot only shows Ethereum as supported cryptocurrency, but by the time the smartphone launches it may support some more.

The leaked photos also show off the “Infinity O” display with punch-hole camera cut-out. This being the Galaxy S10, it only has one front-facing camera, whereas the Galaxy S10+ will come with two front cameras. One thing to notice from the leaked photos is how Samsung is handling the status bar.

If you notice, the hole-punch diameter is a little larger than the one we have seen on the Honor View20. This creates a loose gap between the camera module and battery icon. Also, some space is vacant on the top, which OMEs can use it better. But this being the first iteration, we can expect more optimizations in the future versions.

A lot is already known about the Galaxy S10 series and the launch event takes place on February 20 where Samsung is also believed to be show off a consumer-ready foldable phone. It will be interesting to see how many of the leaked features actually make it to the smartphone.

