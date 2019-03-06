Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup to launch in India today; Price, specifications, and more

Just two weeks after the global launch of the latest flagship smartphone lineup on the global stage, Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S10 lineup in India. The company is scheduled to launch the device lineup at a launch event in New Delhi as the pre-orders start shipping today. As previously reported, the President and CEO of the IT and Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics, DJ Koh will be present to launch the lineup. Out of the five devices that the company revealed on the global stage, the company is launching three in India including the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e.

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup price in India

The information on the pricing of the Galaxy S10 lineup was already revealed when the company opened the devices for pre-orders. To recap, the Samsung Galaxy S10e with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 55,900, Galaxy S10 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 66,900, and the top of the line variant with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 84,900. Moving to the Galaxy S10+, the base model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM priced at Rs 73,900, the variant with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 91,900, and top of the line device with 1TB storage and 12GB RAM is priced at Rs 117,900. The devices will be widely available on sale starting March 8, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10+. S10, and S10e, all three devices come with similar internals to a large extent with only changes in the display size, RAM and internal storage variants, battery and camera configurations. The company has packed Exynos 9820 SoC in all three devices along with Android 9 Pie-based Samsung One UI on the software end. We have already mentioned the RAM and storage variants above that will be available in the market.

The S10 Plus and S10 come with a triple camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, secondary 12-megapixel sensor with dual aperture and OIS support, and a third 16-megapixel sensor with ultra wide lens while the S10e comes with a dual camera setup with 16-megapixel ultra wide lens and a 12-megapixel lens with dual aperture. The S10 Plus sports a dual camera set up in the front with 10-megapixel primary and 8-megapixel secondary depth sensor for selfies while the S10 and S10e come with a single 10-megapixel camera on the front.

The S10 Plus comes with 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution, S10 comes with 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution, and S10e comes with 5.8-inch display with FHD+ resolution. S10 Plus and S10 come with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner while the S10e comes with a fingerprint scanner that is embedded in the power button on the left side of the device.

All three devices come with the usual connectivity options. The S10 Plus comes with a 4,100mAh battery, S10 comes with a 3,400mAh battery and the S10e comes with a 3,100mAh battery. All three support fast charging technology with support for wireless charging.