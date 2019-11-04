comscore Galaxy S10 Lite leak: Expected prices, features, specs and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite battery capacity leaked ahead of official launch
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite battery capacity leaked ahead of official launch

News

The rumored Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has received certification in Brazil. This can be taken as a hint towards an imminent official launch.

  • Published: November 4, 2019 9:40 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-s10-bgr-7

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S10 lineup earlier this year. But, while rumors around next year’s Galaxy S11 lineup are cropping up, Samsung doesn’t seem to be done with the Galaxy S10 lineup yet. As per recent rumors, the South Korean giant is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S10 Lite. The latest Galaxy S10 Lite leak reveals the kind of battery capacity we can expect.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leak details

A new report claims that the Galaxy S10 Lite was recently certified by Brazil’s Anatel, Indiashopps reports. As per the listing, the upcoming Samsung smartphone (model number: SM-G770F/DS) will boast a 4,370mAh battery. This however is likely to be the minimal capacity for the battery. The typical capacity is likely to be 4,500mAh battery, which falls in line with previous rumors. Samsung will reportedly also add support for 45W fast charging.

Expected features, specifications

The upcoming smartphone recently passed through Geekbench as well. The listing revealed a few key features, which include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Other rumored features and specifications include a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with FHD+ resolution. It is also likely to feature a triple-camera setup at the back, and a single sensor up front. At the back, there’s likely to be 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and 5-megapixel sensors. Up front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

Lastly, rumors also hint at the availability of three-color options. These include white, black, and blue.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 4, 2019 9:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition now available via open sale in India: Price, features

Facebook introduces new logo to differentiate it from its other brands

Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, Essential Phone getting new update

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor
Samsung Galaxy A51 to feature a 48-megapixel main camera

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 to feature a 48-megapixel main camera
Asus 6Z Android 10 update now rolling out

News

Asus 6Z Android 10 update now rolling out
Samsung W20 5G November launch confirmed by China Mobile

News

Samsung W20 5G November launch confirmed by China Mobile
Apple still working on 'wraparound' display for its iPhone: Report

News

Apple still working on 'wraparound' display for its iPhone: Report

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition स्मार्टफोन आज से ओपन सेल के जरिए उपलब्ध

Xiaomi Mi Watch लॉन्च से पहले रिटेल स्टोर पर हुई लिस्ट, कीमत का हुआ खुलासा

Flipkart पर शुरू हुई Realme Days Sale, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है शानदार डील्स

Nokia 2.3 जल्द इन 3 कलर वेरिएंट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro स्मार्टफोन, Mi TV 5‌ स्मार्ट टीवी और Xiaomi Mi वॉच आज होगी लॉन्च

News

1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features
News
1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features
Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition now available via open sale in India: Price, features

News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition now available via open sale in India: Price, features
Facebook introduces new logo to differentiate it from its other brands

News

Facebook introduces new logo to differentiate it from its other brands
Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, Essential Phone getting new update

News

Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, Essential Phone getting new update