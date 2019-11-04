Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S10 lineup earlier this year. But, while rumors around next year’s Galaxy S11 lineup are cropping up, Samsung doesn’t seem to be done with the Galaxy S10 lineup yet. As per recent rumors, the South Korean giant is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S10 Lite. The latest Galaxy S10 Lite leak reveals the kind of battery capacity we can expect.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leak details

A new report claims that the Galaxy S10 Lite was recently certified by Brazil’s Anatel, Indiashopps reports. As per the listing, the upcoming Samsung smartphone (model number: SM-G770F/DS) will boast a 4,370mAh battery. This however is likely to be the minimal capacity for the battery. The typical capacity is likely to be 4,500mAh battery, which falls in line with previous rumors. Samsung will reportedly also add support for 45W fast charging.

Expected features, specifications

The upcoming smartphone recently passed through Geekbench as well. The listing revealed a few key features, which include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Other rumored features and specifications include a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with FHD+ resolution. It is also likely to feature a triple-camera setup at the back, and a single sensor up front. At the back, there’s likely to be 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and 5-megapixel sensors. Up front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

Lastly, rumors also hint at the availability of three-color options. These include white, black, and blue.