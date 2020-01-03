comscore Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could feature next-gen OIS | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could feature next-gen OIS that will beat current flagships

Earlier leaks had hinted at the phone featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and a 5-megapixel macro lens

  Published: January 3, 2020 10:02 AM IST
Galaxy S10 Lite edited

Samsung has been quite the center of attraction for a few weeks with rumors of the imminent launch of a bunch of devices in the air. These include the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite and even the Galaxy Fold 2.

We previously had leaked specifications sheet on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite that revealed that the phone will have a 48-megapixel main camera. It will be accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 5-megapixel macro lenses. Now we have another leak that throws a bit more light on what’s new in the photography department.

According to reliable Samsung tipster and leaker ‘Ice Universe’, the company will use “unprecedented OIS” (Optical Image Stabilization) technology on the Galaxy S10 Lite. This new implementation of OIS is expected to be much better than even what current flagships have to offer.

While the leaker did not reveal anything else, we know from previous leaks that Samsung will use something called “tilt-OIS” for the primary camera on the smartphone. How exactly the new technology works and how it will make the experience better is still under speculation.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite expected specifications

We already know what a few other specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could be. According to previous leaks, the phone could run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The phone could also have 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone is also rumored to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display. This 20:9 Super AMOLED display could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

There is likely a punch hole for the front camera, which could likely be a 32-megapixel sensor. Further, the whole unit of the Galaxy S10 Lite could be powered by a 4,500mAh battery. Moreover, this battery is rumored to also support 45W fast charging like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

  Published Date: January 3, 2020 10:02 AM IST

