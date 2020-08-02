comscore Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 get August 2020 security update
  Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 get August 2020 security update
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 get August 2020 security update

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy A50 are the first set of devices to receive the August 2020 security patch update.

  • Published: August 2, 2020 9:03 PM IST

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy S10 Lite and A50 devices. The update brings in the latest August 2020 security patch. However, the company hasn’t released the changelog, so it is unclear what exploits the security patchset primarily fixes on the device. Also Read - Apple deleted thousands of unlicensed apps from China store: Report

The latest update for the Galaxy S10 Lite bumps up the software version to G770FXXS3BTG2. The Galaxy A50 update, on the other hand, brings the software build number to A505FNXXS5BTH1. The Galaxy S10 Lite update is rolling for users based in Bolivia, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago. Also Read - How to permanently delete your Google or Gmail account?

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Whereas, the Galaxy A50 is receiving the update in Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and more. However, it is currently unknown how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update. Samsung yesterday rolled out the same update for the Galaxy S10-series, and Note 10-series as well. Also Read - Apple Watch 6 could get smaller battery than Watch 5

The company is rolling out the new update for both devices via OTA (Over The Air). Once the update is ready to download, users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to the Settings section of your phone. Samsung is likely to roll out this patchset to more Galaxy devices in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy A50 features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back that includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 has an Exynos 9610 SoC and a Mali-G52 GPU. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port charging.

