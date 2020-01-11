comscore Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite India launch date revealed
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite India launch date revealed

It seems we have the official India launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India.

  Published: January 11, 2020 1:27 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India release poster

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite have been one of the brand’s most talked about devices recently. With an imminent launch inching closer each day, the smartphone has been the center of leaks and rumors. And now it seems we have the official India launch date of the smartphone. According to a poster on Flipkart, the Galaxy S10 Lite will be launching in India on January 23.

In a previous leak the phone’s India price was revealed. Where the 6GB RAM variant will start at Rs 35,990, reports 91Mobiles. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM variant will sell at Rs 39,990. Earlier reports on the phone’s price had hinted that the number could have been Rs 50,000.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite was announced alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite recently this month. Both the S10 Lite and the Note 10 Lite are expected to launch in India next week. Both phones offer slightly toned down, but more affordable versions of their higher end variants.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Lite will bring the higher end features of the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. The smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. Infinity-O is Samsung’s fancy code word for a punch hole front camera. The screen will have a FHD+ resolution. Running on Android 10, the smartphone will come with Samsung’s One UI 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India for both 6GB and 8GB variants leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India for both 6GB and 8GB variants leaked

The smartphone will be powered by Samsung’s 2018 flagship Exynos 9810 processor. Depending on which variant you buy, you will get either 6GB or 8GB RAM. Both variants will have 128GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite also gets the S-Pen with Bluetooth LE support. The S-Pen opens up the phone to a lot of creative possibilities.

The Note 10 Lite also features a triple-camera layout on the rear. This includes three 12-megapixel lenses. The first is an f/1.7 wide-angle lens. The second, an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and the third, an f/2.4 telephoto lens with OIS. There is also a 32-megapixel camera on the front of the phone. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with GLONASS and NFC.

  Published Date: January 11, 2020 1:27 PM IST

