Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ battery capacity leaked

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will be officially launched on February 20.

  • Published: January 30, 2019 2:58 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup with cases

Image credit: Evan Blass

Samsung is set to launch its flagship Galaxy S10 series at a San Francisco event on February 20. While details about the new Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have appeared in number of leaks so far, more details confirming the battery capacity of these devices have made it to the internet. The information first discovered by Nashville Chatter reveals that Antel, the national telecom agency of Brazil, has certified three Galaxy S10 models confirming their model numbers and battery capacity. The devices certified by Antel come with model numbers EB-BG970ABU, EB-BG973ABU, and EB-BG975ABU and the middle four numbers inadvertently reveal that these three devices are the Galaxy S10 variants.

The certification site confirms that these three variants will come equipped with 3,000mAh, 3,300mAh and 4,000mAh battery respectively. These three models certified, as per the battery capacity, could be the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. Overall, these battery capacity details are in line with previous rumors, which claimed that the Galaxy S10 Lite would have a 3,100mAh battery. The photo accompanying this certification adds authenticity and could even mean a 3,100mAh total capacity cycled to 3,000mAh.

Source: Nashville Chatter

The previous leak tipped the regular version of Galaxy S10 to come with a 3,500mAh battery and the larger variant shipping with a 4,000mAh battery similar to that of the Galaxy Note 9. While there have been plenty of leaks surrounding the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ since Samsung confirmed that it will make these two devices official on February 20, there is still plenty to unpack about Samsung’s flagship lineup.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Key Features

The Galaxy S10 series is confirmed to come with Infinity-O display design, which is believed to be a small hole on the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy S10. On the Galaxy S10+, the Infinity-O display design could take the shape of a pill and house dual front camera setup. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are expected to be all about design and imaging performance and will be powered by Snapdragon 855 in some markets and Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 in other markets.

