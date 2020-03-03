Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch

The Galaxy S10 Lite, a new premium-range smartphone from Samsung, is getting a new software update in India. The OTA update brings with it some new features for the camera, fingerprint, and security enhancements. Here’s everything new on this latest Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite update.

The latest update for the Galaxy S10 Lite bumps up the software version to G770FXXU2ATB2. The OTA firmware is about 416MB in size and secures the month-old Android’s February 2020 security patch. The new software runs on the latest Android 10 OS based on top of One UI 2.0.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Look

Update Changelog

As per the changelog, the latest update improves the system performance and overall stability of the device. In the camera section, the update adds a Super Steady video mode at the 2160p resolution (UHD video recording) option. It also brings the 60fps mode for video capture at 2160p resolution. The update also mentions the improvements in picture quality and camera app stability.

Additionally, the new firmware update optimizes the performance of the Galaxy S10 Lite fingerprint sensor and fixes any problem it had. The February 2020 security patch with the update further brings 30 more improvements for the One UI interface and applications.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specification, features

In India, Galaxy S10 Lite is available at a starting price of Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM & 128GB variant. The company is also a 512GB storage option at Rs 44,999. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, runs One UI 2, and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

The Galaxy S10 Lite has a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and HDR support at the front. On the back, there is a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It is also paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro sensor.