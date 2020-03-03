comscore Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security update with new camera features and bug fixes
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security update with new camera features and bug fixes

News

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite latest update brings new features for the camera, fingerprint, and includes security enhancements for the device.

  • Updated: March 3, 2020 3:53 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-S10-Lite-back-2

The Galaxy S10 Lite, a new premium-range smartphone from Samsung, is getting a new software update in India. The OTA update brings with it some new features for the camera, fingerprint, and security enhancements. Here’s everything new on this latest Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite update.

Related Stories


The latest update for the Galaxy S10 Lite bumps up the software version to G770FXXU2ATB2. The OTA firmware is about 416MB in size and secures the month-old Android’s February 2020 security patch. The new software runs on the latest Android 10 OS based on top of One UI 2.0.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Look

Update Changelog

As per the changelog, the latest update improves the system performance and overall stability of the device. In the camera section, the update adds a Super Steady video mode at the 2160p resolution (UHD video recording) option. It also brings the 60fps mode for video capture at 2160p resolution. The update also mentions the improvements in picture quality and camera app stability.

Additionally, the new firmware update optimizes the performance of the Galaxy S10 Lite fingerprint sensor and fixes any problem it had. The February 2020 security patch with the update further brings 30 more improvements for the One UI interface and applications.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specification, features

In India, Galaxy S10 Lite is available at a starting price of Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM & 128GB variant. The company is also a 512GB storage option at Rs 44,999. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, runs One UI 2, and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ get March 2020 security patch update

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ get March 2020 security patch update

The Galaxy S10 Lite has a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and HDR support at the front. On the back, there is a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It is also paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro sensor.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 3, 2020 3:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 3, 2020 3:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch
Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6

News

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6

Google, Microsoft cancel upcoming tech summits

News

Google, Microsoft cancel upcoming tech summits

Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like

News

Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like

Black Shark 3 Pro to come with voice controls for PUBG

Gaming

Black Shark 3 Pro to come with voice controls for PUBG

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6

Google, Microsoft cancel upcoming tech summits

Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like

In-fight Wi-Fi services set to launch in India

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch
Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like

News

Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like
Samsung Galaxy M30s update rolls out to users

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s update rolls out to users
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy A41 leaked render surfaces

News

Samsung Galaxy A41 leaked render surfaces

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Enjoy 10e स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

कोरोना वायरस के चलते शाओमी ने भारत में लिया ये बड़ा फैसला

PUBG मोबाइल अपडेट 0.17.0 ऑफिशियल पैच नोट रिलीज

WhatsApp पर आने वाला है नया सिक्योरिटी फीचर, एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स ऐसे कर सकेंगे इस्तेमाल

इस तारीख को लॉन्च होगी Oppo Watch, एप्पल वॉच की तरह मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch
Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6

News

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 6
Google, Microsoft cancel upcoming tech summits

News

Google, Microsoft cancel upcoming tech summits
Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like

News

Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like
In-fight Wi-Fi services set to launch in India

News

In-fight Wi-Fi services set to launch in India