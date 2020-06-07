comscore Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets One UI 2.1 update in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets One UI 2.1 update in India
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets One UI 2.1 update in India

News

The new update comes with April security patch, offers slew of new features for camera and its keyboard.

  • Published: June 7, 2020 1:40 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite users in India are getting a new software update. The new version offers April security patch and a slew of updates with the One UI 2.1. This is the same update which was first rolled out in Europe few months back. But owing to the lockdown, Samsung had to delay its release in countries like India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite officially confirmed to launch in India on June 8

The latest One UI 2.1 brings up the software version to G770FXXU2BTD2. As per Sammobile report, One UI 2.1 for Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will offer improved AR Emoji with manual editing and enhanced facial expression recognition. You also get updated Gallery, Quick Crop, Quick Share, Music Share, and improved Samsung keyboard with multilingual translation etc. Also Read - Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5; alongside the Galaxy Fold 2

With this update, Pro mode for videos has been added to the camera. Some of the other camera related features include Single Take, My Filters, Selfie Tone, and Timelapse for night time. The company is not offering the OTA version of the update, but that should change in the next few days. Also Read - Huawei edges past Samsung in smartwatch race

Users can also download the images of the new software update for the Galaxy S10 Lite. You can manually do this by using the Samsung Smart Switch software for PCs and Macs.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features

The Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone features a 6.7-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED touchscreen. Its aspect ratio is 20: 9. It will have a punch-hole camera placed in the center, as seen in the Galaxy Note 10 series. The phone packs the  octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset. You can get it with 8 GB RAM and choose between 128 GB or 512 GB storage.

It gets a quad rear camera setup. It comes with a 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The third camera has a 5-megapixel macro lens. It has a 32-megapixel front camera. Galaxy S10 Lite comes loaded with 4,500mAh battery. It competes with other affordable flagship phones like the OnePlus 7T, Realme X50 and more.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 7, 2020 1:40 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

42999

Android 10 with One UI
Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 12MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Work from home: A look at prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone
Telecom
Work from home: A look at prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone
Infinix Hot 9 first sale tomorrow at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 first sale tomorrow at 12PM on Flipkart

Realme Watch next sale on June 9: Check price in India, offers and more

Wearables

Realme Watch next sale on June 9: Check price in India, offers and more

Reliance Jio 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP offer

Telecom

Reliance Jio 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP offer

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite India launch on June 8

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite India launch on June 8

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme to launch X50t 5G variant, details revealed

Motorola launches budget Moto G Fast, Moto E 2020

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite One UI update rolling out in India

Oppo Reno 4 series will come to India with localized features

Infinix Hot 9 first sale tomorrow at 12PM on Flipkart

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Work from home: A look at top video calling applications

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite One UI update rolling out in India

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite One UI update rolling out in India
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite India launch on June 8

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite India launch on June 8
Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5

News

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5
OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets top points for photo and video on DxOMark,

News

OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets top points for photo and video on DxOMark,
Motorola Moto Razr 2 could get a bigger display

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2 could get a bigger display

हिंदी समाचार

Vu भारत में 10 जून को लॉन्च करेगा Smart TV, जानें डिटेल्स

Reliance jio यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी : 1 साल का Disney+ Hotstar VIP सब्सक्रिप्शन मिल रहा है फ्री

Tata Sky 70 लाख यूजर्स को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए कम करेगी अपनी कीमतें, जानें डिटेल्स

Mi Notebook भारत में Intel 10th gen Core i7 processor के साथ 11 जून को होगी लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Honor 8S 2020 एंट्री लेवल स्मार्टफोन 10 हजार रुपये से कम में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body

News

Realme to launch X50t 5G variant, details revealed
News
Realme to launch X50t 5G variant, details revealed
Motorola launches budget Moto G Fast, Moto E 2020

News

Motorola launches budget Moto G Fast, Moto E 2020
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite One UI update rolling out in India

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite One UI update rolling out in India
Oppo Reno 4 series will come to India with localized features

News

Oppo Reno 4 series will come to India with localized features
Infinix Hot 9 first sale tomorrow at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 first sale tomorrow at 12PM on Flipkart