Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets One UI 2.1 update in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite users in India are getting a new software update. The new version offers April security patch and a slew of updates with the One UI 2.1. This is the same update which was first rolled out in Europe few months back. But owing to the lockdown, Samsung had to delay its release in countries like India.

The latest One UI 2.1 brings up the software version to G770FXXU2BTD2. As per Sammobile report, One UI 2.1 for Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will offer improved AR Emoji with manual editing and enhanced facial expression recognition. You also get updated Gallery, Quick Crop, Quick Share, Music Share, and improved Samsung keyboard with multilingual translation etc.

With this update, Pro mode for videos has been added to the camera. Some of the other camera related features include Single Take, My Filters, Selfie Tone, and Timelapse for night time. The company is not offering the OTA version of the update, but that should change in the next few days.

Users can also download the images of the new software update for the Galaxy S10 Lite. You can manually do this by using the Samsung Smart Switch software for PCs and Macs.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features

The Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone features a 6.7-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED touchscreen. Its aspect ratio is 20: 9. It will have a punch-hole camera placed in the center, as seen in the Galaxy Note 10 series. The phone packs the octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset. You can get it with 8 GB RAM and choose between 128 GB or 512 GB storage.

It gets a quad rear camera setup. It comes with a 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The third camera has a 5-megapixel macro lens. It has a 32-megapixel front camera. Galaxy S10 Lite comes loaded with 4,500mAh battery. It competes with other affordable flagship phones like the OnePlus 7T, Realme X50 and more.

