In daily news wrap, we take a look at the top news of the technology world. Today, Samsung launched its latest Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone, whereas Huawei took the wraps off its new Band 4 fitness band. Xiaomi slashed the prices of its Redmi K20, Mi A3, and Redmi Go smartphones. Two Nokia devices also received a price cut in India. IRCTC is reportedly warning users of a fraud website in their name. Today, we also saw news from Poco, WhatsApp, Facebook, Honor, and Motorola. Here’s the daily news wrap for January 23.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will go on sale starting February 4, and it is priced at Rs 39,999 in India. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The smartphone runs Android 10 OS. It comes with a Snapdragon 855 chipset, a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. In the photography department, you get triple rear cameras, including a 48-megapixel camera. Then you have a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel lens. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Go, Mi A3 price in India cut

The Redmi K20 now comes with a price label of Rs 19,999 in India, which is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will now cost Rs 22,999. Talking about the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone, you can buy this handset for Rs 24,999 in India. The Redmi Go now comes with a starting price of Rs 4,299. The Xiaomi Mi A3 will now cost Rs 11,999.

Huawei Band 4 fitness band launched in India

The Huawei Band 4 comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 in India. The fitness band cannot only monitor your heart rate, but also oxygen saturation, and sleeping patterns. Huawei says that the Band 4 fitness band offers a total of nine exercise modes. It is 50m water resistance. The device supports a built-in USB in-line charger, and a battery that Huawei claims can deliver up to 9 days of battery life on a single charge.

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 price in India cut, now start at Rs 12,499

Now, in the offline market, HMD Global is offering the Nokia 6.2 phone for Rs 12,449, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. the Nokia 7.2 can be purchased for Rs 15,499, which is for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. There is also a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 17,099.

IRCTC warning users of fraud tourism website

The Indian Railway's ticketing portal has started sending a warning email to its users against a website named 'www.irctctour.com'. The website is been involved in fraudulent activities in the name of official website asking users to provide confirmation on tour vouchers. IRCTC – IT Centre has received two complaints recently for fraud booking in the name of IRCTC. The fraud website is www.irctctour.com.

Huawei P40 Pro leaks once again

Evan Blass has shared the render of Huawei P40 Pro in mint green color as well. The render shows a design similar to one seen previously in a leaked render. Huawei P40 series is said to come in three different variants. In addition to Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, we are expected to get P40 Pro Premium as well. The difference between the three devices will come down to the number of cameras on the back of the device.

