Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date, features, specs and more

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will go on sale starting February 4, and it is priced at Rs 39,999 in India.

  Published: January 23, 2020 12:17 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-s10-lite

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone has been launched in India. The latest Samsung Galaxy device comes with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset. With this phone, you also get a super AMOLED Infinity-O display as well as a whopping 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charger. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite also ships with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.

The device will be available in three color options – Prism Blue, Prism Black, and Prism White. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will go on sale starting February 4, and it is priced at Rs 39,999 in India. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the company’s website. Interested buyers can pre-book Samsung’s latest Galaxy S-series phone starting today. Read on to know more about the phone.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Specifications, features

Just like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the Galaxy S10 Lite also features an edge to edge display with center hole punch camera cut out, triple rear cameras in a square-shaped module. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It runs at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). The smartphone runs Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite draws its power from a 7nm chipset with an octa-core CPU. It packs a Snapdragon 855 chipset instead of Exynos. The company will be selling the phone with 6GB and 8GB RAM variants along with 128GB internal storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card.

In the photography department, you get triple rear cameras – a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and super steady OIS. Then you have an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus macro lens. On the front, the phone carries a 32-megapixel selfie snapper, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Price Rs 39,999
Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 10 with One UI
Display Super AMOLED-6.7-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,500mAh

  Published Date: January 23, 2020 12:17 PM IST

