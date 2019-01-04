Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leak reveals a disappointing 3,100mAh battery

With Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 and Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 just days and weeks away, the pace of leaks have accelerated. This is not surprising as different sources on the internet claim that they have uncovered important and accurate pieces of information. According to a new report, what appears to be a battery for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has leaked out on the internet. Keep in mind that it is just a bare smartphone battery, something which is a crucial part of any smartphone. Well, it would not have been interesting if it was just a generic battery without any information but that is not the case here.

Looking closely at the bare battery, we can see that the capacity of the battery is just 3,100mAh which is an increment of 100mAh when compared with the battery in the Galaxy S9. Even though this is an improvement but it will largely be considered as a disappointment in the year 2019. This means that we and the customers are likely to expect a comparatively larger battery in the upcoming Galaxy S10 series. The reason for this is because its rivals are easily increasing the battery capacity in their flagship devices with most devices packing more than 3,600mAh battery.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

A 3,100mAh battery is decent for casual use but with increasingly powerful processors, more battery hungry and larger in size displays do tend to take a toll on how long a backup the battery provides. The company has not revealed any information about the upcoming devices but a number of leaks on the internet have indicated a baseline of what to expect from the device.

This leak was initially spotted by SlashLeaks though we are not sure if this is the real deal for the Galaxy S10 Lite or if it could be a generic battery. According to the information on the battery, it was assembled in Vietnam. This leak comes right after a real-world image of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M20 surfaced on the internet.