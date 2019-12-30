Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite user manual leaked online

Samsung, for some time now, has been preparing to launch its Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone, which could be unveiled at CES 2020 next month. The Samsung device has been subject to a few rumors, but not a lot has been officially revealed yet. Now an alleged image of its Portuguese user manual has leaked online, which gives some insight into its design.

The image of the user manual spotted by SamMobile refers to the smartphone as SM-G770F, which is what previous rumors have also suggested. The document carries two sets of schematics, which showcases the front and back panel of the smartphone, detailing its internals.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite design

On the front, the device layout reveals a punch-hole camera design and an earpiece speaker at the top. The right edge of the smartphone features a volume rocker and power button key. While the left side has a single SIM card slot – supporting either a Nano-SIM or microSD card. Whereas, the bottom edge of the smartphone has a USB-C port, microphone, and speaker grill. The Galaxy S10 Lite will also feature an in-display fingerprint on the front.

The Galaxy S10 Lite sports a triple-rear camera setup at the back, accompanied by an LED flash. The device will offer connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC. Like other Samsung devices, the Galaxy S10 Lite will add support for the MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) antenna, which helps power Samsung Pay.

Specifications and features

As per previous leaks and rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1080×2400 pixels resolution. The smartphone could feature a Qualcomm 855 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage capacity can be expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will ship with Android 10-based One UI 2.0. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Despite the big battery, the phone will measure at just 8.1mm thickness.