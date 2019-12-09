comscore Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite get Bluetooth Certification
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite receive Bluetooth Certification, hints at imminent launch

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones have been spotted on the Bluetooth certification website, which hints that a launch is imminent.

  Published: December 9, 2019 11:40 AM IST
Samsung is soon expected to launch the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones. However, there is no official confirmation from the company. Now, both the Samsung Galaxy phones have been spotted on the Bluetooth certification website, which hints that a launch is imminent. The Galaxy S10 Lite’s support page is also already up on Samsung’s website.

There are reports claiming that this device might go official before the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Both the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite are expected to share a similar design, Sammobile reports. The handsets could offer a centered punch-hole display, similar to the Galaxy Note 10. Some of the rumored specifications for the alleged Galaxy S10 Lite include Snapdragon 855 chipset, triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary lens, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could also arrive with a whopping 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The panel will operate at Full HD+ resolution. Samsung is likely to offer the phone in 8GB of RAM option. This Galaxy phone will ship with the latest Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite variant with model number SM-N770F was recently spotted, and is expected to launch in two color options. These could be Black and Red colors. Unlike the Galaxy S10, the Note 10 Lite will feature S Pen, which will have Bluetooth functionality, as per FCC certification.

Separately, Samsung is widely rumored to launch the Galaxy A51 this month. A lot of details including the alleged press renders have already surfaced on the web. The Galaxy A51 might become the first mobile phone in Galaxy A-series to pack a trendy punch-hole display.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 855 Exynos 9810 SoC
OS Android 10 Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED
Internal Memory 8GB of RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP
Front Camera 32MP
  • Published Date: December 9, 2019 11:40 AM IST

