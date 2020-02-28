The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is now also available with the 512GB storage option in India. Interested buyers can purchase the new 512GB storage model of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for Rs 44,999. You can get this model at a much lower price as Samsung is offering an additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5,000 in exchange of old phones. The company is selling the 512GB storage variant with 8GB RAM.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched in India with a price label of Rs 39,999. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. This means that customers will have to pay Rs 5,000 more to get the 512GB storage variant. The new 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite will go on sale from March. Users will be able to buy it via retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy S10 Lite

Specifications, features

Just like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the Galaxy S10 Lite also features an edge to edge display with center hole punch camera cut out, triple rear cameras in a square-shaped module. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It runs at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). The smartphone runs Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite draws its power from a 7nm chipset with an octa-core CPU. It packs a Snapdragon 855 chipset instead of Exynos. The company will be selling the phone with 6GB and 8GB RAM variants along with 128GB internal storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card. The phone comes in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue options.

In the photography department, you get triple rear cameras – a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and super steady OIS. Then you have an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus macro lens. On the front, the phone carries a 32-megapixel selfie snapper, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.