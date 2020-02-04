The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is now available for purchase via both offline and online stores. You can buy Samsung’s latest smartphone via Flipkart or brick-and-mortar outlets. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a price tag of Rs 39,999, which is the price for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The brand is offering this phone in only one variant.

Interested buyers can get instant cashback discount of Rs 3,000 with ICICI Bank credit card. Do note that this cashback offer is also applicable on EMI transactions with ICICI credit cards. Customers can also get up to Rs 17,050 discount on exchange of an old device. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite ships with Android 10 OS, 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED display, 7nm Snapdragon chipset and more.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Look

Specifications, features

Just like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the Galaxy S10 Lite also features an edge to edge display with center hole punch camera cut out, triple rear cameras in a square-shaped module. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It runs at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). The smartphone runs Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.

The Galaxy S10 Lite draws its power from a 7nm chipset with an octa-core CPU. It packs a Snapdragon 855 chipset instead of Exynos SoC. The company is only selling the phone with 8GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card.

In the photography department, you get triple rear cameras – a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and super steady OIS. Then you have an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus macro lens. On the front, the phone carries a 32-megapixel selfie snapper, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price 39999 Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 10 with One UI Display Super AMOLED-6.7-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh